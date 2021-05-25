Wednesday, May 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Two members of Irish police in hospital following Dublin shooting

By Press Association
May 25 2021, 10.26pm
Stock images of Garda Crime scene tape (Niall Carson/PA)
Stock images of Garda Crime scene tape (Niall Carson/PA)

Two Irish police officers are being treated in hospital following a shooting in Dublin.

They suffered what have been described by An Garda Siochana as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One man is in custody at Blanchardstown Garda station in the capital.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Two Garda members are currently being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

More from The Courier