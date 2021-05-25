Michael van Gerwen into Premier League play-offs

Michael van Gerwen became the first player to secure his Premier League play-off place with an 8-4 victory over Gary Anderson in Milton Keynes.

The world number one bounced back from his shock 8-3 loss to Nathan Aspinall on Thursday to see off the Scot and guarantee his place in the knockout phase.

Van Gerwen’s victory also saw him move back to the top of the table with two nights of the regular season to go, after Aspinall was held to a 7-7 draw by James Wade.

𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 With Jonny Clayton and Dimitri Van den Bergh set to play each other on Night 16, Michael van Gerwen has secured his Play-Off place. His victory over Anderson puts him back on top of the @unibet Premier League table! pic.twitter.com/8el9nsc5T5 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 25, 2021

Jose de Sousa is in third place after an 8-5 win over Jonny Clayton, who nevertheless is still clinging on to the final play-off place.

Peter Wright gave himself an outside chance of muscling in on the top four after he saw off a fading Dimitri van den Burgh 8-5.