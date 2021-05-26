Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 22, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 23-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 137 (43%) have seen a rise in rates, 162 (51%) have seen a fall and 16 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,286 new cases in the seven days to May 22 – the equivalent of 447.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 321.7 in the seven days to May 15.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 145.0 to 313.3, with 469 new cases.

Bedford has the third highest, up from 127.0 to 202.0, with 350 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Blackburn with Darwen (up from 145.0 to 313.3)

Bolton (321.7 to 447.2)

Rossendale (29.4 to 137.1)

Bedford (127.0 to 202.0)

Kirklees (72.1 to 108.5)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 26 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 22; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 15.

Bolton, 447.2, (1286), 321.7, (925)

Blackburn with Darwen, 313.3, (469), 145.0, (217)

Bedford, 202.0, (350), 127.0, (220)

Rossendale, 137.1, (98), 29.4, (21)

Kirklees, 108.5, (477), 72.1, (317)

Burnley, 82.1, (73), 61.9, (55)

Hyndburn, 80.2, (65), 45.7, (37)

Manchester, 66.0, (365), 45.4, (251)

Bury, 65.4, (125), 38.2, (73)

Leicester, 63.2, (224), 50.0, (177)

Bradford, 57.6, (311), 37.6, (203)

Preston, 56.6, (81), 40.5, (58)

North Tyneside, 56.3, (117), 36.1, (75)

Chorley, 55.0, (65), 47.4, (56)

Hounslow, 53.8, (146), 56.3, (153)

Trafford, 53.5, (127), 37.1, (88)

Hillingdon, 53.4, (164), 36.2, (111)

Rochdale, 52.2, (116), 39.6, (88)

Calderdale, 51.5, (109), 37.4, (79)

Worcester, 51.4, (52), 28.6, (29)

Pendle, 48.9, (45), 39.1, (36)

Wigan, 47.2, (155), 35.0, (115)

Boston, 47.0, (33), 42.8, (30)

Reading, 45.7, (74), 22.9, (37)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 45.2, (137), 42.6, (129)

Lambeth, 45.1, (147), 21.8, (71)

Luton, 45.1, (96), 36.1, (77)

Ealing, 44.8, (153), 31.9, (109)

Salford, 40.6, (105), 25.9, (67)

Wellingborough, 40.1, (32), 27.6, (22)

Kingston upon Thames, 40.0, (71), 32.7, (58)

Leeds, 38.8, (308), 42.7, (339)

Selby, 38.6, (35), 47.5, (43)

Croydon, 38.5, (149), 25.9, (100)

Central Bedfordshire, 38.1, (110), 32.6, (94)

Wakefield, 37.0, (129), 33.9, (118)

Doncaster, 36.6, (114), 31.7, (99)

Watford, 36.2, (35), 36.2, (35)

Canterbury, 35.1, (58), 18.7, (31)

High Peak, 34.5, (32), 39.9, (37)

Sheffield, 34.2, (200), 40.9, (239)

Slough, 34.1, (51), 27.4, (41)

Oldham, 32.9, (78), 18.1, (43)

Wokingham, 32.7, (56), 10.5, (18)

South Holland, 32.6, (31), 54.7, (52)

Portsmouth, 32.1, (69), 19.5, (42)

South Ribble, 31.6, (35), 21.7, (24)

Gedling, 31.4, (37), 20.4, (24)

West Berkshire, 30.3, (48), 27.8, (44)

Reigate and Banstead, 30.3, (45), 8.7, (13)

Barnsley, 29.6, (73), 31.6, (78)

Ribble Valley, 29.6, (18), 13.1, (8)

Newark and Sherwood, 27.8, (34), 26.1, (32)

Peterborough, 27.7, (56), 27.2, (55)

Middlesbrough, 27.0, (38), 39.7, (56)

Greenwich, 26.7, (77), 27.8, (80)

South Hams, 26.4, (23), 18.4, (16)

Broxtowe, 26.3, (30), 28.9, (33)

Gloucester, 25.6, (33), 5.4, (7)

Kettering, 25.5, (26), 17.7, (18)

North Lincolnshire, 25.5, (44), 43.0, (74)

Rushmoor, 25.4, (24), 28.5, (27)

Erewash, 25.1, (29), 48.5, (56)

Birmingham, 24.6, (281), 16.5, (188)

Brent, 24.3, (80), 25.8, (85)

North West Leicestershire, 24.1, (25), 10.6, (11)

Bromley, 23.5, (78), 14.4, (48)

Tameside, 23.4, (53), 26.9, (61)

East Northamptonshire, 23.3, (22), 19.0, (18)

Malvern Hills, 22.9, (18), 12.7, (10)

Rotherham, 22.6, (60), 28.3, (75)

Three Rivers, 22.5, (21), 17.1, (16)

South Kesteven, 22.5, (32), 11.2, (16)

Fylde, 22.3, (18), 13.6, (11)

Milton Keynes, 22.3, (60), 19.3, (52)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 22.1, (41), 21.6, (40)

Hertsmere, 21.9, (23), 18.1, (19)

Kensington and Chelsea, 21.8, (34), 19.9, (31)

South Bucks, 21.4, (15), 12.8, (9)

Harrow, 21.1, (53), 29.1, (73)

Stockport, 20.8, (61), 32.0, (94)

Corby, 20.8, (15), 37.4, (27)

Nottingham, 20.4, (68), 28.2, (94)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 20.2, (69), 24.9, (85)

St Albans, 20.2, (30), 14.8, (22)

Sandwell, 20.1, (66), 21.3, (70)

Breckland, 20.0, (28), 10.0, (14)

Norwich, 19.9, (28), 14.9, (21)

Walsall, 19.6, (56), 13.3, (38)

Stoke-on-Trent, 19.5, (50), 22.2, (57)

Redbridge, 19.3, (59), 14.7, (45)

Rushcliffe, 19.3, (23), 19.3, (23)

Lancaster, 19.2, (28), 24.7, (36)

Dudley, 19.0, (61), 23.3, (75)

Westminster, 18.8, (49), 19.5, (51)

Welwyn Hatfield, 18.7, (23), 5.7, (7)

Blackpool, 18.6, (26), 33.7, (47)

Bristol, 18.6, (86), 14.9, (69)

Lincoln, 18.1, (18), 27.2, (27)

Newham, 18.1, (64), 13.3, (47)

Ashfield, 18.0, (23), 28.1, (36)

Sefton, 17.7, (49), 31.1, (86)

Broxbourne, 17.5, (17), 11.3, (11)

Southampton, 17.4, (44), 21.4, (54)

Mid Suffolk, 17.3, (18), 22.1, (23)

Wandsworth, 17.3, (57), 16.4, (54)

Haringey, 17.1, (46), 19.4, (52)

Enfield, 17.1, (57), 16.5, (55)

Stevenage, 17.1, (15), 10.2, (9)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 16.9, (22), 14.6, (19)

Bexley, 16.9, (42), 12.1, (30)

Rugby, 16.5, (18), 24.8, (27)

Hart, 16.5, (16), 29.9, (29)

Swindon, 16.2, (36), 19.4, (43)

Hull, 16.2, (42), 17.7, (46)

Dacorum, 16.2, (25), 10.3, (16)

Charnwood, 16.1, (30), 11.8, (22)

Spelthorne, 16.0, (16), 15.0, (15)

West Lancashire, 15.7, (18), 12.2, (14)

West Suffolk, 15.6, (28), 25.1, (45)

Melton, 15.6, (8), 33.2, (17)

Aylesbury Vale, 15.5, (31), 15.0, (30)

North Devon, 15.4, (15), 5.1, (5)

Bassetlaw, 15.3, (18), 26.4, (31)

Redditch, 15.2, (13), 8.2, (7)

Stockton-on-Tees, 15.2, (30), 16.2, (32)

Gateshead, 14.8, (30), 13.4, (27)

Cheshire East, 14.8, (57), 21.1, (81)

East Lindsey, 14.8, (21), 21.2, (30)

Waltham Forest, 14.8, (41), 11.9, (33)

Blaby, 14.8, (15), 11.8, (12)

Mansfield, 14.6, (16), 31.1, (34)

Sunderland, 14.4, (40), 11.9, (33)

South Lakeland, 14.3, (15), 12.4, (13)

York, 14.2, (30), 13.3, (28)

Dartford, 14.2, (16), 7.1, (8)

Hackney and City of London, 14.1, (41), 9.3, (27)

Craven, 14.0, (8), 7.0, (4)

Sutton, 13.6, (28), 13.6, (28)

Herefordshire, 13.5, (26), 23.9, (46)

Coventry, 13.5, (50), 20.7, (77)

Northampton, 13.4, (30), 16.0, (36)

Sevenoaks, 13.3, (16), 3.3, (4)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 13.2, (20), 17.8, (27)

Uttlesford, 13.1, (12), 9.9, (9)

Richmond upon Thames, 13.1, (26), 12.1, (24)

Ashford, 13.1, (17), 7.7, (10)

Woking, 12.9, (13), 13.9, (14)

South Northamptonshire, 12.7, (12), 21.2, (20)

Wycombe, 12.6, (22), 8.0, (14)

South Tyneside, 12.6, (19), 16.6, (25)

Lichfield, 12.4, (13), 8.6, (9)

Epsom and Ewell, 12.4, (10), 18.6, (15)

Wychavon, 12.4, (16), 6.2, (8)

Oadby and Wigston, 12.3, (7), 19.3, (11)

Sedgemoor, 12.2, (15), 14.6, (18)

Wolverhampton, 12.2, (32), 14.0, (37)

Merton, 12.1, (25), 13.6, (28)

Lewisham, 12.1, (37), 19.9, (61)

Barrow-in-Furness, 11.9, (8), 8.9, (6)

North East Lincolnshire, 11.9, (19), 16.9, (27)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 11.9, (18), 10.6, (16)

Tower Hamlets, 11.7, (38), 14.8, (48)

Stratford-on-Avon, 11.5, (15), 8.5, (11)

Chiltern, 11.5, (11), 14.6, (14)

Tandridge, 11.3, (10), 11.3, (10)

Cotswold, 11.1, (10), 8.9, (8)

Maidstone, 11.1, (19), 6.4, (11)

Brighton and Hove, 11.0, (32), 17.9, (52)

Barnet, 10.9, (43), 16.2, (64)

North Warwickshire, 10.7, (7), 13.8, (9)

Islington, 10.7, (26), 10.7, (26)

Wyre, 10.7, (12), 21.4, (24)

Harborough, 10.7, (10), 34.1, (32)

Gosport, 10.6, (9), 11.8, (10)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 10.6, (12), 12.4, (14)

Harrogate, 10.6, (17), 17.4, (28)

County Durham, 10.6, (56), 11.1, (59)

South Gloucestershire, 10.5, (30), 7.4, (21)

Derby, 10.5, (27), 10.9, (28)

Daventry, 10.5, (9), 10.5, (9)

West Lindsey, 10.5, (10), 8.4, (8)

Medway, 10.4, (29), 7.9, (22)

Havering, 10.4, (27), 9.2, (24)

Southend-on-Sea, 10.4, (19), 9.3, (17)

Harlow, 10.3, (9), 5.7, (5)

Darlington, 10.3, (11), 6.6, (7)

Redcar and Cleveland, 10.2, (14), 13.9, (19)

Southwark, 10.0, (32), 12.5, (40)

East Staffordshire, 10.0, (12), 15.9, (19)

Telford and Wrekin, 10.0, (18), 15.6, (28)

West Oxfordshire, 9.9, (11), 12.7, (14)

Broadland, 9.9, (13), 10.7, (14)

Cannock Chase, 9.9, (10), 6.9, (7)

Exeter, 9.9, (13), 5.3, (7)

Bath and North East Somerset, 9.8, (19), 15.0, (29)

East Hampshire, 9.8, (12), 5.7, (7)

Crawley, 9.8, (11), 11.6, (13)

Thurrock, 9.8, (17), 9.8, (17)

Solihull, 9.7, (21), 12.9, (28)

Chesterfield, 9.5, (10), 9.5, (10)

Fareham, 9.5, (11), 6.9, (8)

North Kesteven, 9.4, (11), 9.4, (11)

Barking and Dagenham, 9.4, (20), 14.6, (31)

North Somerset, 9.3, (20), 5.6, (12)

Scarborough, 9.2, (10), 11.0, (12)

Thanet, 9.2, (13), 16.2, (23)

Plymouth, 9.2, (24), 13.0, (34)

Tamworth, 9.1, (7), 6.5, (5)

Epping Forest, 9.1, (12), 9.9, (13)

Tonbridge and Malling, 9.1, (12), 9.1, (12)

Teignbridge, 8.9, (12), 7.5, (10)

South Staffordshire, 8.9, (10), 7.1, (8)

North East Derbyshire, 8.9, (9), 14.8, (15)

St. Helens, 8.9, (16), 19.9, (36)

Havant, 8.7, (11), 14.3, (18)

Waverley, 8.7, (11), 9.5, (12)

Bolsover, 8.7, (7), 6.2, (5)

Cherwell, 8.6, (13), 15.3, (23)

Warrington, 8.6, (18), 11.0, (23)

Oxford, 8.5, (13), 11.8, (18)

Chelmsford, 8.4, (15), 9.5, (17)

Stroud, 8.3, (10), 21.7, (26)

North Hertfordshire, 8.2, (11), 6.7, (9)

Bracknell Forest, 8.2, (10), 10.6, (13)

Camden, 8.1, (22), 8.9, (24)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 8.1, (8), 7.1, (7)

Liverpool, 8.0, (40), 9.4, (47)

Swale, 8.0, (12), 12.7, (19)

Knowsley, 8.0, (12), 8.6, (13)

Wyre Forest, 7.9, (8), 9.9, (10)

Fenland, 7.9, (8), 9.8, (10)

Adur, 7.8, (5), 14.0, (9)

Northumberland, 7.8, (25), 14.9, (48)

Lewes, 7.7, (8), 9.7, (10)

Somerset West and Taunton, 7.7, (12), 6.4, (10)

North Norfolk, 7.6, (8), 5.7, (6)

Babergh, 7.6, (7), 5.4, (5)

Rutland, 7.5, (3), 22.5, (9)

Gravesham, 7.5, (8), 6.5, (7)

Hartlepool, 7.5, (7), 10.7, (10)

Richmondshire, 7.4, (4), 13.0, (7)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 7.3, (29), 8.9, (35)

Copeland, 7.3, (5), 13.2, (9)

Stafford, 7.3, (10), 14.6, (20)

Halton, 7.0, (9), 13.9, (18)

Derbyshire Dales, 6.9, (5), 6.9, (5)

Forest of Dean, 6.9, (6), 6.9, (6)

Surrey Heath, 6.7, (6), 9.0, (8)

East Hertfordshire, 6.7, (10), 6.0, (9)

Chichester, 6.6, (8), 9.1, (11)

Ipswich, 6.6, (9), 10.2, (14)

South Derbyshire, 6.5, (7), 12.1, (13)

Shropshire, 6.5, (21), 7.4, (24)

Brentwood, 6.5, (5), 1.3, (1)

Hastings, 6.5, (6), 3.2, (3)

Cambridge, 6.4, (8), 19.2, (24)

Basildon, 6.4, (12), 13.4, (25)

South Norfolk, 6.4, (9), 10.6, (15)

Horsham, 6.3, (9), 4.9, (7)

Basingstoke and Deane, 6.2, (11), 5.1, (9)

Mid Devon, 6.1, (5), 9.7, (8)

Guildford, 6.0, (9), 9.4, (14)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 5.9, (34), 4.9, (28)

Dover, 5.9, (7), 3.4, (4)

Tunbridge Wells, 5.9, (7), 6.7, (8)

Eastbourne, 5.8, (6), 0.0, (0)

Rochford, 5.7, (5), 8.0, (7)

Wiltshire, 5.6, (28), 11.2, (56)

Wirral, 5.6, (18), 7.1, (23)

New Forest, 5.6, (10), 6.7, (12)

Castle Point, 5.5, (5), 6.6, (6)

Carlisle, 5.5, (6), 3.7, (4)

Hambleton, 5.5, (5), 9.8, (9)

West Devon, 5.4, (3), 7.2, (4)

Eastleigh, 5.2, (7), 18.7, (25)

Mendip, 5.2, (6), 5.2, (6)

Vale of White Horse, 5.1, (7), 8.8, (12)

Great Yarmouth, 5.0, (5), 15.1, (15)

Dorset, 5.0, (19), 5.3, (20)

Bromsgrove, 5.0, (5), 6.0, (6)

Arun, 5.0, (8), 13.7, (22)

Cheshire West and Chester, 5.0, (17), 9.0, (31)

Wealden, 5.0, (8), 3.1, (5)

South Oxfordshire, 4.9, (7), 7.7, (11)

Amber Valley, 4.7, (6), 1.6, (2)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 4.6, (6), 10.8, (14)

Maldon, 4.6, (3), 9.2, (6)

Mole Valley, 4.6, (4), 6.9, (6)

East Cambridgeshire, 4.5, (4), 8.9, (8)

Torbay, 4.4, (6), 9.5, (13)

Elmbridge, 4.4, (6), 12.4, (17)

Warwick, 4.2, (6), 8.3, (12)

Rother, 4.2, (4), 8.3, (8)

Colchester, 4.1, (8), 12.3, (24)

Allerdale, 4.1, (4), 5.1, (5)

Winchester, 4.0, (5), 6.4, (8)

Braintree, 3.9, (6), 10.5, (16)

Folkestone and Hythe, 3.5, (4), 7.1, (8)

Isle of Wight, 3.5, (5), 7.8, (11)

Runnymede, 3.4, (3), 3.4, (3)

Test Valley, 3.2, (4), 10.3, (13)

Tewkesbury, 3.2, (3), 3.2, (3)

South Somerset, 3.0, (5), 3.6, (6)

Torridge, 2.9, (2), 2.9, (2)

Huntingdonshire, 2.8, (5), 20.2, (36)

East Devon, 2.7, (4), 8.2, (12)

Tendring, 2.7, (4), 10.9, (16)

Cheltenham, 2.6, (3), 5.2, (6)

South Cambridgeshire, 2.5, (4), 11.9, (19)

East Suffolk, 2.4, (6), 7.6, (19)

Eden, 1.9, (1), 9.4, (5)

Mid Sussex, 1.3, (2), 5.3, (8)

Worthing, 0.0, (0), 10.9, (12)

Ryedale, 0.0, (0), 1.8, (1)