New memorial project launched ahead of 100th anniversary of airship disaster

By Press Association
May 27 2021, 12.06am
R.38/ZR-2 airship crash
An appeal has been launched for stories and souvenirs ahead of the 100th anniversary of an airship disaster which claimed 44 lives.

The R.38/ZR-2 exploded mid-flight in front of thousands of onlookers in Hull on August 24 1921, before crashing into the Humber.

The crash left 44 of the aircraft’s 49-strong British and American crew dead.

