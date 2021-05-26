New memorial project launched ahead of 100th anniversary of airship disaster

An appeal has been launched for stories and souvenirs ahead of the 100th anniversary of an airship disaster which claimed 44 lives.
The R.38/ZR-2 exploded mid-flight in front of thousands of onlookers in Hull on August 24 1921, before crashing into the Humber.
The crash left 44 of the aircraft’s 49-strong British and American crew dead.
