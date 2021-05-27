More than 1,000 arrests during week-long crackdown on county lines drug gangs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested and 292 weapons seized as part of a national crackdown on county lines drug dealing gangs.

Forces across the UK boosted activity in the week from May 17 with 1,100 arrests, 33 guns and 219 knives among weapons seized, and 80 drug dealing phone lines identified.

There are currently thought to be around 600 county lines gangs operating in the UK, down from around 2,000 two years ago.

The NCA and our partners are determined in our efforts to disrupt the activities of organised crime groups involved in drug trafficking, and identify and pursue the criminals who pose the biggest risks to our families and communities. — National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) May 26, 2021

The crime gangs are urban drug dealers who sell to customers in more rural areas via dedicated phone lines.

They are notorious for exploiting children to work as couriers and forcing vulnerable people to let them use their homes to conceal or deal drugs, as portrayed in BBC drama Line Of Duty.

During the week of action, 904 of these “cuckooed” homes were visited by law enforcement, and 1,138 vulnerable people were safeguarded.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for county lines Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty said: “The police response to county lines has increased substantially over the past 18 months. We have been relentless in pursuing those behind the line whilst doing everything possible to rescue those being exploited.

“Intensification weeks like this allow us to dedicate a burst of activity and resources nationally, highlighting to the public our absolute determination to rid communities of this abhorrent crime.

“We will use all the powers available to us to tackle every element of the county line network because we know the effect violence and crimes associated with county lines can have in our communities.

“It is vital that everyone looks out for the signs of exploitation.

“This may be a child with unexplained cash, a new expensive phone or clothing, suddenly going missing, in possession of rail tickets or taxi receipts, a change in behaviour and new people suddenly appearing at a house or flat.”

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Mr McNulty added officers had had to adapt to the changing methods of the gangs.

A Polish lorry driver has been arrested after 100kgs of cocaine was found in two spare wheels attached to the underside of his lorry. Full story➡️ https://t.co/lf9sWW115p pic.twitter.com/s9GFj3SmD1 — National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) May 26, 2021

He said: “Coaches haven’t been running, trains have been a lot quieter, and we’ve seen some movement into cars for dealing lines and taking drugs across the country and we’ve responded to that.

“I think the results from this week show we’ve been successful in reducing county lines (but) it is an ongoing battle.”

The National Crime Agency, which was also involved in the week of action, saw operations that led to the seizure of 1,102lb (500kg) of cocaine from a shipping container at London Gateway, as well as the discovery of 37.5lb (17kg) of heroin after a Polish driver was stopped at Coquelles in France.

Another HGV driver was also charged with allegedly smuggling 236lb (107kg) of cocaine – worth £8.5 million – to the UK on a ferry from Holland.

National Crime Agency director of investigations Nikki Holland said the week of action came after “a very busy year” tackling the smuggling of Class A drugs.

She added: “It is a high priority for the NCA to build on the successes we have had in source countries and along the drugs supply routes, so that organised crime groups land fewer drugs in our towns and cities and prevent them being pushed further afield through county lines groups.”