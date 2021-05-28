Ryan Giggs to face court on ex-girlfriend assault charge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will appear in court accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her throughout their relationship.

It is alleged that Giggs, 47, assaulted Kate Greville, 36, and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

The Wales boss is also said to have engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between December 2017 and November 2020, namely that he used violence, isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse.

He has denied both allegations and previously issued a statement in which he said he would “look forward to clearing my name”.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, with Giggs required to attend.

Giggs has also been charged with the common assault by beating of Ms Greville’s youngster sister, Emma Greville, in the alleged same incident on November 1, which he also denies.

Ryan Giggs had a glittering career with Manchester United (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced that caretaker boss Robert Page will manage the country at this summer’s European Championship finals.

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Giggs is on conditional bail and must not contact Kate or Emma Greville, or go to any address where they are.

Friday’s hearing starts at 9.45am.