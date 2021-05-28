Demi Lovato and Doja Cat among stars on iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet

Doja Cat, Megan Fox and Demi Lovato were among the stars hitting the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

As Hollywood continues to recover from the pandemic, some of music’s biggest names were out in force at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Say So rapper Doja Cat wore a fully sheer gown for the event.

The chart-topping singer teamed the flowing garment over matching underwear.

Doja Cat was among the winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Actress Fox accompanied boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to the ceremony.

She turned heads in a bright pink jumpsuit, coupled with glittery silver stilettos and matching bag.

Megan Fox arrived at the event with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Demi Lovato arrived on the carpet in a distinctive purple velvet pantsuit.

The singer also wore chunky silver platforms.

Demi Lovato recently announced they are non-binary and has changed their pronouns to they/them (Chris Pizzello/AP) Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion was a winner on the night.

She wore a gold minidress, split down the middle with a sheer slash.

Megan Thee Stallion continued her awards show hot streak with another win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP) Singer-songwriter H.E.R. used her outfit to pay tribute to one of the evening’s honourees.

She walked the carpet in a sleeveless top featuring the likeness of Sir Elton John.

H.E.R. paid tribute to a giant of the music industry (Chris Pizzello/AP) Singer Ava Max was another to turn heads.

She wore red satin trousers with a metallic bra.

Pop star Ava Max presented an award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP) And it was not only the female stars raising the fashion stakes.

Lil Nas X arrived in an oversized silver blazer with matching trousers.