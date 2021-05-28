What the papers say – May 28

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Anxiety at the possible delaying of restrictions and demands for accountability over care home deaths dominate the papers on Friday.

Business leaders and MPs warn the Prime Minister in the Daily Mail not to “steal our summer” after Boris Johnson admitted he might delay the end of lockdown, in a story also covered by the i.

Friday’s i – “Variant fears threaten end of lockdown on 21 June” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r7qOugKV5v — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 27, 2021

“We may need to wait for our freedom”, the PM is quoted as saying in the Daily Express‘s headline, while The Times reports a surge in the Indian variant of Covid-19 has prompted doubts over lockdown ending.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris: We may need to wait for our freedom#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bhbMGXwCcY — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 27, 2021

Three in four coronavirus cases are now from the Indian strain, according to The Independent.

Friday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Now three in four Covid cases are Indian variant” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RQa2oBQvgu — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 27, 2021

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and Metro say Health Secretary Matt Hancock is under increasing pressure to explain why the Government did not protect care home resident at the start of the pandemic.

Guardian front page, Friday 28 May 2021: Pressure on Hancock over failure to protect care home residents pic.twitter.com/sLj8TESX9V — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 27, 2021

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 MATT GLOSS 🟥 Hancock paints over accusations that he lied🟥 He dodges questions about care home shield pic.twitter.com/aGctNbULrO — Metro (@MetroUK) May 27, 2021

The Daily Mirror also carries the story, with families of those who died wondering why their loved ones became “lambs to the slaughter”.

Tomorrow's front page: Families heartbreak at claims Hancock lied over care homeshttps://t.co/JAhMn0ptDu#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/g7067zYRyM — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 27, 2021

The Financial Times reports two European airlines had to cancel flights to Moscow after Russia failed to approve new routes which avoid Belarus’s airspace.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday May 28 https://t.co/C0ZFS4L63Q pic.twitter.com/a7qrX7jbRJ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 27, 2021

And the Daily Star asks “Where you been?” of the sun, which is expected to shine brightly over the next fortnight after a period of “shoddy spring weather”.