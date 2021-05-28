What the papers say – May 28

Anxiety at the possible delaying of restrictions and demands for accountability over care home deaths dominate the papers on Friday.
Business leaders and MPs warn the Prime Minister in the Daily Mail not to “steal our summer” after Boris Johnson admitted he might delay the end of lockdown, in a story also covered by the i.
“We may need to wait for our freedom”, the PM is quoted as saying in the Daily Express‘s headline, while The Times reports a surge in the Indian variant of Covid-19 has prompted doubts over lockdown ending.
Three in four coronavirus cases are now from the Indian strain, according to The Independent.
The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and Metro say Health Secretary Matt Hancock is under increasing pressure to explain why the Government did not protect care home resident at the start of the pandemic.
The Daily Mirror also carries the story, with families of those who died wondering why their loved ones became “lambs to the slaughter”.
The Financial Times reports two European airlines had to cancel flights to Moscow after Russia failed to approve new routes which avoid Belarus’s airspace.
And the Daily Star asks “Where you been?” of the sun, which is expected to shine brightly over the next fortnight after a period of “shoddy spring weather”.
