Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors steps down from movement

A co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) said she is stepping down as executive director of the movement’s foundation.

Patrisse Cullors criticised what she called a smear campaign from a far-right group, but said neither that nor recent criticism from other black organisers had influenced her decision to leave.

The 37-year-old, who has been at the helm of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for nearly six years, said she is leaving to focus on other projects, including the upcoming release of her second book and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros.

Her last day with the foundation is Friday.

After almost 8 years, we say see you later to the last of our founders, Patrisse Cullors, who's served BLM whole-heartedly. We reflect on the impact Patrisse had on BLM, & we are in deep gratitude. Patrisse, we are in awe of you always. #ThankYouPatrisse 🌻🌻🌻 pic.twitter.com/MOWP38DYpT — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) May 27, 2021

She told the Associated Press: “I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave.

“It feels like the time is right.”

Ms Cullors’ departure follows a massive surge in support and political influence in the US and around the world for the BLM movement, which was established nearly eight years ago in response to injustice against black Americans.

Her resignation also comes after controversy over the foundation’s finances and Ms Cullors’ personal wealth.

The activist said her resignation has been in the works for more than a year and has nothing to do with either the personal attacks she has faced from far-right groups, or any dissension within the movement.

“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” Ms Cullors said.

Ms Cullors is stepping down as executive director of the foundation (Invision/AP)

As she departs, the foundation is bringing aboard two new interim senior executives to help steer it in the immediate future: Monifa Bandele, a longtime BLM organiser and founder of the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement in New York City, and Makani Themba, an early backer of the BLM movement and chief strategist at Higher Ground Change Strategies in Jackson, Mississippi.

Ms Cullors said: “I think both of them come with not only a wealth of movement experience, but also a wealth of executive experience.”

The BLM foundation revealed to the AP in February that it took in just over 90 million dollars (£63 million) last year following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer, which sparked global protests.

The foundation said it ended 2020 with a balance of more than 60 million dollars (£42 million), after spending nearly a quarter of its assets on operating expenses, grants to black-led organisations and other charitable giving.

Critics of the foundation contend more of that money should have gone to the families of black victims of police brutality who have been unable to access the resources needed to deal with their trauma and loss.

Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement (Invision/AP)

“That is the most tragic aspect,” said the Rev T Sheri Dickerson, president of an Oklahoma City BLM chapter and a representative of the #BLM10, a national group of organisers which has publicly criticised the foundation over funding and transparency.

“I know some of (the families) are feeling exploited, their pain exploited, and that’s not something that I ever want to be affiliated with,” Ms Dickerson said.

Ms Cullors and the foundation have said they do support families without making public announcements or disclosing dollar amounts.

In 2020, the BLM foundation spun off its network of chapters as a sister collective called BLM Grassroots, so that it could build out its capacity as a philanthropic organisation.

Although many groups use “Black Lives Matter” or “BLM” in their names, less than a dozen are considered affiliates of the chapter network.

Last month, Ms Cullors was targeted by several conservative-leaning publications that falsely alleged she took a large annual salary from the foundation, allowing her to purchase a home in southern California.

1 year later, we continue mourning the loss of George Floyd. This time last year, we saw the beginnings of a summer of unrest & a global activation for Black life & liberation. 1 year later, how are you feeling? Give us 1 word that encapsulates how you feel today. @GFMFoundation pic.twitter.com/lzYu6bso3r — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) May 25, 2021

In April, the foundation stated Ms Cullors was a volunteer executive director who, prior to 2019, had “received a total of 120,000 dollars (£84,000) since the organisation’s inception in 2013, for duties such as serving as spokesperson and engaging in political education work”.

The foundation also said: “As a registered 501c3 non-profit organization, (the foundation) cannot and did not commit any organisational resources toward the purchase of personal property by any employee or volunteer.

“Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is categorically false.”

In 2018, Ms Cullors released, When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir, which became a New York Times bestseller.

She has also consulted on a number of racial justice projects outside of BLM, taking compensation for that work in her personal capacity.

Ms Cullors and the BLM movement have come a long way since its inception as a social media hashtag, following the 2013 acquittal of George Zimmerman, the neighbourhood watch volunteer who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida.

The activist, along with BLM co-founders Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, pledged then to build a decentralised movement governed by consensus of a members’ collective.

In 2015, a network of chapters was formed, while donations and support poured in. Ms Garza and Ms Tometi soon stepped away from day-to-day involvement in the network to focus on their own projects.

Ms Cullors, who has arguably been the most publicly visible of the co-founders, became the foundation’s full-time executive director last year purely out of necessity, she said.

On October 5, St Martin’s Press will release Ms Cullors’ latest book, An Abolitionist’s Handbook, which she says is a guide for activists on how to care for each other and resolve internal conflict while fighting to end systemic racism.

Ms Cullors is also developing and producing original cable and streaming TV content that centres on Black stories, under a multi-year deal with Warner Bros.