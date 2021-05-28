Loo with a view: Former toilet block ‘in stunning coastal location’ up for sale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Former public conveniences in a “stunning coastal location” near Land’s End in Cornwall have been put up for sale.

The “loos with a view” near Trevowhan, in Morvah, are being sold by Cornwall Council with a freehold guide price of between £20,000 and £25,000.

Katie Semmens, a senior auction appraiser for land and property auctioneers Clive Emson, said: “These former public conveniences are in a simply stunning coastal location with truly superb sea views.

“They are just off the B3066, which is widely regarded as one of Cornwall’s most scenic roads.

“With the benefit of land measuring just under a-quarter-of-an-acre, there is potential for a variety of schemes subject to the necessary consents.”

As well as the toilet block, the new owner will get 0.22 acres of land at the site, which is 10 miles from Land’s End.

The auction, which will be held online, will take place from June 14 to 16.