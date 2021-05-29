Saturday, May 29th 2021 Show Links
Hundreds join anti-vaccination protest in central London

By Press Association
May 29 2021, 2.44pm Updated: May 29 2021, 4.04pm
People take part in an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square (Tess De La Mere/PA)
Hundreds of people have gathered in central London to protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Many of the crowd in Parliament Square on Saturday had travelled from outside the capital.

Some claimed the pandemic is a hoax while others carried placards reading “My body, my choice”, and protested against the idea of vaccine passports.

Several people set off smoke bombs and one launched a firework.

One man, who did not give his name, told the PA news agency he had come “because I want to be free and I want you to be free and the Government are lying to us”.

People take part in an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square
Another said she had attended because the press “are lying to us”.

By around 1.20pm, the crowd had started to disperse and head up Whitehall.