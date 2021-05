All 195 on board safe after Indonesian ferry catches fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

All 195 people on board a large ferry have been rescued after it caught fire while travelling to a remote island in north-eastern Indonesia, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea.

The KM Karya Indah was in the Molucca Sea heading for Sanana, a port on the island of Limafatola, when the fire broke out at around 7am local time (1am BST), according to Wisnu Wardana, a spokesman for the sea transportation directorate general.

Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands.

Smoke billows from the wreckage of KM Karya Indah (BASARNAS/AP)

The blaze began 15 minutes after the vessel had departed Ternate, the provincial capital of North Maluku province.

Phone video of the incident provided by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed passengers and crew clinging to floating objects as they struggled in the choppy water, while the raging fire on the ferry sent up clouds of black smoke.

Mr Wardana said all 195 people on board – 181 passengers, including 22 children, and 14 crew members – were rescued and safely evacuated to a nearby island.

Passengers and crew members were forced to jump into the sea to escape the blaze (National Search and Rescue Agency/BASARNAS/AP)

He said the agency’s rescue operation also involved local fishing boats that happened to be in the vicinity.

The spokesman said authorities were still investigating the cause of the incident, and that survivors told authorities the fire apparently started in the engine room.