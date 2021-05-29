Sunny bank holiday weather brings Britons out in force

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Britons have been making the most of the warm and sunny start to the bank holiday and their newly restored freedoms now lockdown has mostly been lifted.

Saturday dawned cloudy across many parts of the UK, but the skies cleared as the morning progressed, making a lazy afternoon in a beer garden an attractive option.

London and the South East saw highs of 21C, sending people flocking to beaches and parks.

In Cambridge, a floating bar did a roaring trade with the punters out on the River Cam and all those lining the banks.

The first day of the bank holiday was perfect beer garden weather (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sunday is looking equally optimistic, with a high of 22C and strong sunshine forecast – and the good weather continuing into Monday.

The fine weather stretched the length of the country, with most areas seeing the mercury creeping over 20C.

Sunday across the north of England and the Midlands is expected to bring a few clouds, but it will still see highs of 23C.

Wales will also bask in the ongoing sunshine on Sunday, with a top temperature of 21C.

A man relaxes in the sunshine in St James’s Park in London (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It is a similar picture in Norther Ireland, while in Scotland things will be a little cooler with a maximum of around 15C in Edinburgh.

But before catching some rays, the Met Office has warned the public to make sure they don plenty of sun cream as UV levels will be high or very high

The Met Office said: “Keep covered and wear a hat and sunglasses, spend time in the shade and use a high factor sun cream with good UVA protection to protect yourself.”