Tributes pour in for Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier following death aged 19

The world of motorsport paid tribute to Jason Dupasquier on Sunday following the Moto3 rider’s death at the age of 19.

Dupasquier died following injuries he sustained in a horror accident during qualifying in Mugello, Italy on Saturday.

The promising young Swiss rider was hit by another bike after falling from his own.

We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

Dupasquier was treated by medics at the circuit before he was airlifted to the Careggi Hospital in Florence, 25 miles outside of Mugello.

“Following a serious incident in the Moto3 qualifying two session at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier,” MotoGP said in a statement on Sunday morning.

“Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between turns nine and 10, with the session red-flagged thereafter.

“FIM medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.”

Riders stand behind Jason Dupasquier’s motorbike in tribute (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Responding to the news, Formula One tweeted: “No words can ever describe the pain of such a loss. Our thoughts are with Jason’s family, friends and the entire MotoGP community.”

British F1 driver George Russell, 23, posted: “Motorsport can be so cruel. Thinking of the family and friends of Jason Dupasquier and everyone in the MotoGP paddock. Ride in peace, Jason.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who secured pole position at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, also paid tribute, tweeting: “Rest in peace, Jason.”

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo wrote: “My deepest condolences to Jason Dupasquier’s family, friends and team.”

Motorsport can be so cruel. Thinking of the family and friends of Jason Dupasquier and everyone in the @MotoGP paddock. Ride in peace, Jason. https://t.co/c3CjIUmcj3 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 30, 2021

Dupasquier’s team, Prustel GP, did not take part in Sunday’s race, while his fellow Swiss rider Tom Luthi pulled out of the Moto2 contest.

The Swiss teenager was in his second season in MotoGP’s lightweight class and was in the top 10 in the overall standings heading into the weekend.

The MotoGP grid staged a one-minute silence ahead of Sunday’s 23-lap race, which was won by world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

A classy gesture 🇨🇭@FabioQ20 waves the Swiss flag in honour of Jason Dupasquier ❤️#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/4MUxveDb6r — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

Following his victory, the French rider stopped at the scene of Dupasquier’s accident before pointing to the sky. He then waved a Swiss flag on the podium in Dupasquier’s honour.

“It was tough because when you do the one-minute silence, the emotion is coming really quick and it is difficult to stay focused,” said Quartararo, 22, following his third victory of the season.

“We got the win and that one was for Jason and his family.”