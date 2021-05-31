Woman’s body pulled from river in Berkshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman’s body has been recovered from the river in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police said officers are at Boulters Lock after a report of a woman’s body in the river at 7.15am on Monday.

(1/3)Officers are present in Boulters Lock, Maidenhead after a report of a woman’s body in the river at 7.15am today. The body was recovered from the water. Formal ID is yet to be established. pic.twitter.com/mWKZiVh08O — TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) May 31, 2021

The force said the death is being treated as unexplained and formal identification has yet to take place.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances and to identify a next of kin.

Boulters Lock and Cookham Lock are both closed and police are asking that members of the public avoid the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, or report online, quoting reference 359 of 31/5.