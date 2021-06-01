Five charged over murder of Lincoln man

Five men have been charged with the murder of Lincoln man Sam Davies, police said.
Officers were called to Coleridge Gardens in the city just before 11pm last Thursday, where Mr Davies was found with suspected knife wounds. He died a short time later.
Five men, Joe Jameson, 23; Daniel Heydari 24; Eric Kesel, 18; Eimantis Gochman, 19; and Charlie Wakefield, 20, have been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at a Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation and we are grateful to the public for their help.
“We are still appealing for information and I’d urge anyone who can assist us to get in touch.”
