Off-duty police officer believed hurt by Louth murder suspect

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An off-duty police officer is believed to have been injured by a 29-year-old man sought in connection with the deaths of a woman and child.

Members of the public have been warned to avoid the Hubbard’s Hills area of the Lincolnshire market town of Louth and not to approach Daniel Boulton, who police believe may be responsible for injuring the officer.

Lincolnshire Police, who issued a photograph of Boulton, said in a statement: “We are currently responding to an incident in Hubbard’s Hills, Louth, where an off-duty Lincolnshire Police officer has been injured. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are trying to find Daniel Boulton (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

“It is believed that the individual responsible may be Daniel Boulton, who is wanted in connection with a murder in the town last night. Please do not approach him if you see him and instead call 999, and please avoid the Hubbard’s Hills area for the time being.”

Officers were called to the address in High Holme Road at 8.29pm on Monday following a report from the ambulance service and found the victims, a 26-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son, dead at the scene.

The force said both victims had suffered multiple stab wounds and a knife believed to have been used to inflict the injuries was recovered.

It is believed that the individual responsible may be Daniel Boulton, who is wanted in connection with a murder in the town last night. Please do not approach him if you see him and instead call 999, and please avoid the Hubbard’s Hills area for the time being. — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) June 1, 2021

Lincolnshire Police’s head of crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, said: “We are urgently seeking assistance to locate and arrest Daniel Boulton. Please, do not approach him as he could be potentially dangerous.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at present. Boulton and the victims were known to each other.

“No-one else was injured at the property. However, another young child was located at the property and was uninjured.

“The child has been safeguarded.”

Police officers at the scene in High Holme Road, Louth, Lincolnshire, (Joe Giddens/PA)

Shane Marshall, 18, and his partner Niamh Ismay, 17, who lives two doors down from where the incident happened, told the PA news agency they heard a baby screaming at around 8pm on Monday.

Mr Marshall said: “To be honest, we’re as shocked as everybody else really – especially when it’s two doors down from our house. It’s really not a good thing to happen, especially when it’s kids.

“We saw armed police and canine units arrive. We didn’t see any action, we just heard a baby screaming.

“Police said they couldn’t tell us much but they said ‘as you can see, it’s very, very serious’.”

Miss Ismay added: “Because kids are involved it’s not nice at all.

“The police knocked on our door and told us to stay inside while we were cooking dinner.”