In pictures: Britons enjoy the sun on first day of summer

People across the UK basked in warm temperatures again on Tuesday as the first meteorological day of summer brought bright sunshine.
Forecasters said temperatures could rise to as high as 27C as people enjoyed newly-restored freedoms following the lifting of many lockdown restrictions.
The Met Office said the best of the weather may be yet to come, with temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday in many areas of the UK.
