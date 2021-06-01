Wednesday, June 2nd 2021 Show Links
In pictures: Britons enjoy the sun on first day of summer

By Press Association
June 1 2021, 3.50pm
Swimmers enjoy the hot weather at Warleigh Weir, Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)

People across the UK basked in warm temperatures again on Tuesday as the first meteorological day of summer brought bright sunshine.

Forecasters said temperatures could rise to as high as 27C as people enjoyed newly-restored freedoms following the lifting of many lockdown restrictions.

People enjoy the warm weather at Durdle Door in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friends play volleyball in the sea at Durdle Door (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People walk by Centenary Square in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Three-year-old German vizsla Willow joined swimmers to cool off in the water during the hot weather at Warleigh Weir, Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)
Taking the plunge at Warleigh Weir, Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Met Office said the best of the weather may be yet to come, with temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday in many areas of the UK.

Swimmers enjoy the hot weather (Ben Birchall/PA)
A man paddleboards with his dog (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rowing underneath the Knaresborough Viaduct on the River Nidd in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A boat on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A busy beach at Margate in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

