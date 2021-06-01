How lockdown has been eased across the UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Plans to ease lockdown restrictions in much of Scotland have been paused, but the rules in Glasgow are set to relax from Saturday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the move was being made as the country was still at a “delicate and fragile point” in the battle with the virus.

– What is happening in Scotland?

Glasgow, which had been under the strictest restrictions in Scotland, will see some relaxation of rules as the city moves to Level 2 from Saturday.

On that date many island communities will move to Level 0 – the lowest level there is under the Scotland’s five tier system – while 15 council areas will step down to Level 1.

Edinburgh, Dundee and Stirling are among 13 local authority areas which will stay in Level 2 for the time being.

From Saturday 5 June, new #coronavirus protection levels will apply to most local authority areas across Scotland. Make sure you know what the rules will be in your area ⬇ — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 1, 2021

It had been hoped that most of Scotland would be able to move to Level 1.

The announcement means businesses in some areas, such as soft play centres, will not be able to reopen as planned.

– What is happening in England?

Scientists continue to debate whether the Government should press ahead with the final stages of easing social restrictions later this month.

Downing Street has indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest the plan to end all legal lockdown restrictions on June 21 will need to be delayed.

From May 17, people in England have been able to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30, and indoors in groups of six, or two households.

Today we move forward to Step 3 of our cautious roadmap to freedom. This is what you need to know ↓ pic.twitter.com/mrAW6YYDRO — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 17, 2021

Pubs and restaurants can serve customers indoors, although they are limited to table service.

Other recreational venues such as cinemas, museums, theatres and concert halls were also allowed to reopen, although there are capacity limits on large events.

Up to 30 people are allowed at weddings, and the cap on the number of mourners attending funerals was lifted, in line with the safe capacity of the venue.

Secondary school pupils no longer need to wear face masks in class and communal areas, and university students could return to campus for in-person lectures.

The “stay in the UK” restriction was also lifted, with people able to travel to green-list countries without having to quarantine, provided they take one post-arrival test.

– What is the latest in Wales?

Live performances are now allowed in hospitality venues in Wales, but they are still subject to strict public health restrictions.

Groups are limited to up to six people from six households, while two-metre distancing is required for audiences, and also for performers “as far as it is practical”, according to updated Welsh Government guidance that was published on May 27.

The immediate easing of rules for live performances allows things like small gigs in pubs, bars, cafes and licensed premises for the first time since the first UK lockdown in March 2020.

Venues must ensure there is “effective ventilation”, that one-way systems are put in place, and people continue to wear masks indoors.

As we get back to doing the things we love with the people we missed most, let’s remember to keep Wales safe. If you’re planning on meeting friends and family this half term but have even the mildest symptoms of coronavirus, self-isolate and book a test before seeing them. pic.twitter.com/4wjgxISsPv — Welsh Government #KeepWalesSafe (@WelshGovernment) June 1, 2021

Wales moved to Alert Level 2 on May 17, with the reopening of indoor hospitality and entertainment venues.

The reopening of indoor service for pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as entertainment venues like cinemas came alongside allowing up to 30 people to take part in organised indoor events and up to 50 people in organised outdoor events.

Up to 30 people are allowed at weddings, and the cap on the number of mourners attending funerals was lifted, in line with the safe capacity of the venue.

Secondary school pupils no longer need to wear face masks in class and communal areas, and university students could return to campus for in-person lectures.

The “stay in the UK” restriction was also lifted with people able to travel to “green list” countries without having to quarantine, provided they take one post-arrival test.

– What is the latest in Northern Ireland?

Restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues in Northern Ireland can operate indoors, with six people allowed to sit together from unlimited households with table service only.

Although many coronavirus restrictions have eased, some regulations remain in place to help stop the spread of #COVID19. Continue to protect yourself & others by following public health advice. Find out more about what you can & cannot do: https://t.co/XteN1Ox9W3@niexecutive pic.twitter.com/HcXzHwQuQD — nidirect (@nidirect) June 1, 2021

Six people from no more than two households will also be able to meet in private homes and stay overnight.

All tourism accommodation as well as indoor visitor attractions including amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, galleries and cinemas can also reopen.

A limit on the size of outdoor gatherings, including the number of spectators able to attend sporting fixtures, will increase to 500.

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, indoor extra-curricular sports, outdoor inter-school sports and day educational visits.

Non-essential travel is permitted to the rest of the UK, and a traffic light system is in place for foreign travel.