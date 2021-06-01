Influencer posts for debt advice company banned

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Instagram posts promoting a debt advice company have been banned after the influencers failed to make risks and fees clear or to mark them as ads.

Influencers Helen Briggs, Myles Barnett and Chloe Ferry all posted Instagram stories for Debt Slayers, seen in December and January, featuring a link to the website.

Barnett’s post read: “One of my friends just got 81 percent of his debt wiped off. So if you’ve got debt above £5,000 – it could be credit cards, catalogues, car finance … a loan, anything like that, swipe up, there’s more information on there … you can wipe off a big, big chunk of your debt.”

Ferry’s post read: “This is a new fully regulated scheme that can help you write off 85% of the debt!”

Three complainants challenged whether the posts were obviously identifiable as ads, exaggerated the ease with which debts could be reduced or made the risks associated with an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) clear.

Ashteck Media, trading as Debt Slayers, said they had informal agreements with Briggs, Barnett, and Ferry to produce the relevant Instagram posts.

Consumers who contacted Debt Slayers as a result of the posts were made aware of the risks and fees associated with IVAs.

An agent for Briggs’ said her future marketing communications would be properly labelled, while the agent for Barnett and Ferry said they accepted that the wording of the posts was potentially in breach of advertising rules.

Upholding the complaints, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the ads must not appear again in the form complained about.

The ASA said: “We told Ashteck Media to ensure their ads did not exaggerate the speed or ease with which debts could be reduced, that they made risks and fees of IVAs and other debt management services clear and that they made clear that they passed on enquirers’ details to third parties and did not provide the service themselves.

“We also told Ashteck Media, Helen Briggs, Myles Barnett and Chloe Ferry to ensure that ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications in future, for example, by including a clear identifier such as ‘#ad’.”