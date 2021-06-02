Serena Williams needs three sets to reach the third round of the French Open

Serena Williams needed three sets to make it past Mihaela Buzarnescu and into the third round of the French Open.

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated fellow Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich but another top-10 seed went out with Belinda Bencic beaten by Daria Kasatkina.

The leading men’s hopes in the bottom half of the draw all made it through relatively comfortably, with Daniil Medvedev beating Tommy Paul, Stefanos Tsitsipas seeing off Pedro Martinez and Alexander Zverev defeating Roman Safiullin.

Picture of the day

Doubles partners Venus Williams and Coco Gauff bump fists during their first-round loss (Michel Euler/AP)

Tweet of the day

As I did during my whole career, I left everything on court last night & that was a victory itself. It was really special to feel the @rolandgarros vibe one last time. I’ll keep unforgettable memories forever. The clay, the french flair, the close battles. Merci, Paris! 💙🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/MkKETvnxmU — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 2, 2021

Stat of the day

More press drama

Sadly, after Alexander Zverev’s 1st rd media conference, my Roland-Garros media pass was revoked. My appearance in a supermarket (meant as a joke) was regarded as unprofessional Apologies to Alexander, the FFT, Roland Garros organisers, family, fiends, colleagues and supporters — Jonathan Pinfield 🎾 (@tweetsbyjp) June 2, 2021

Press conferences have rarely had so much attention as the past week in Paris and on Wednesday came the news that Yorkshire radio reporter Jonathan Pinfield, who became something of a celebrity after his distinctive accent attracted the attention of Zverev at Roland Garros in 2018, had had his accreditation revoked.

Pinfield, known for left-field questions that amuse and baffle players in equal measure, decided to dial into Zverev’s press conference from a supermarket. This was a step too far for beleaguered French Open organisers but, after the reporter apologised, they had a change of heart and reinstated him.

Brits get ready for grass

British trio confirmed for Viking Open Nottingham Read more 👇 — LTA (@the_LTA) June 2, 2021

With the French Open moving back a week, the second week will coincide with the return for the first time since 2019 of the British grass-court season. Nottingham hosts a WTA event, and Harriet Dart, Fran Jones and Katie Boulter have been given wild cards, joining Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in the main draw. Andy Murray will play in the men’s Challenger tournament.

Fallen seeds

Women: Belinda Bencic (10), Veronika Kudermetova (29)

Men: Roberto Bautista Agut (11), Karen Khachanov (23)

Who’s up next?

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are all in action on a packed day of action at Roland Garros.

Nadal gets the night session against French favourite Richard Gasquet while Federer is also on Chatrier taking on old foe Marin Cilic and Djokovic heads out to Suzanne Lenglen for a clash with Pablo Cuevas.

Women’s number one Ashleigh Barty has concerns over a thigh issue but will hope to find a way past Magda Linette, defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Rebecca Peterson and Britain’s last remaining singles hope, Cameron Norrie, meets South African Lloyd Harris.