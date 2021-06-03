Two-year-old boy dies four days after being found in lake

A two-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a lake has died four days later in hospital.

Police were called to Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve near Fareham, Hampshire, on Sunday (May 30) along with the fire and ambulance services who got the boy out of the water.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he died on Thursday (June 3).

An 18-year-old man from Southampton, who police say is known to the boy, was arrested and has since been bailed until June 27.

Hampshire police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the lake between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Matt Gillooly said: “This is a very sad case, and our thoughts remain with the child’s family at this time.

“We are still trying to establish exactly how this boy came to be in the water, and we are keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances.

“As part of our investigation, we want to speak to everyone who was at the reserve between 7.45pm and 8.30pm.

“We know there was a female dogwalker with a small dog in the area at this time.

“Was this you? Please call us if you were there. Equally, we want to identify everyone who was there as any information, no matter how small, could prove significant.”