Second doses of Covid-19 vaccine for over-50s in England, by local authority

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 50 and over in England who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to May 30 and use population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received both doses; estimated percentage of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received both doses.

(PA Graphics)

Stratford-on-Avon 57,115 92.8%

Warwick 47,547 89.3%

Isles of Scilly 951 89.3%

Wyre Forest 41,004 89.0%

Bath and North East Somerset 63,217 88.8%

Wychavon 54,283 88.7%

West Devon 25,566 88.2%

Adur 24,675 87.9%

North Devon 40,207 87.7%

Torbay 58,166 87.6%

South Somerset 69,155 87.6%

Cheltenham 39,100 87.3%

Stafford 52,003 87.1%

St Albans 46,498 87.1%

Telford and Wrekin 57,138 87.0%

Isle of Wight 62,615 86.9%

Chichester 51,596 86.7%

Tamworth 25,732 86.7%

Lancaster 49,088 86.6%

Wyre 48,413 86.6%

Surrey Heath 31,314 86.5%

Babergh 38,412 86.4%

East Suffolk 105,583 86.4%

Tandridge 31,945 86.4%

Mid Suffolk 41,818 86.0%

Tendring 64,354 85.9%

Cannock Chase 34,567 85.8%

East Cambridgeshire 31,227 85.8%

Bassetlaw 44,271 85.6%

Lichfield 40,191 85.4%

Somerset West and Taunton 62,346 85.3%

South Oxfordshire 50,641 85.1%

Blackpool 49,560 85.1%

Hart 33,095 85.0%

Blaby 35,004 85.0%

Fylde 34,803 85.0%

Mendip 44,863 85.0%

Hertsmere 33,473 84.8%

Staffordshire Moorlands 39,872 84.7%

Harborough 35,061 84.7%

Hambleton 38,684 84.6%

Malvern Hills 34,029 84.6%

Eastbourne 39,225 84.6%

Torridge 29,430 84.5%

Tewkesbury 34,332 84.5%

St. Helens 62,281 84.5%

Solihull 75,018 84.5%

Rutland 15,686 84.5%

West Lindsey 38,262 84.4%

Wiltshire 180,309 84.3%

Stockport 98,833 84.2%

South Staffordshire 44,632 84.2%

Fareham 44,270 84.2%

Derbyshire Dales 31,508 84.1%

Leeds 213,937 84.1%

Dorset 163,710 84.1%

Horsham 54,023 84.1%

Bromsgrove 36,567 84.1%

Gloucester 39,307 84.1%

Cotswold 36,755 84.1%

West Oxfordshire 39,542 84.1%

North East Derbyshire 39,983 84.1%

Arun 66,992 84.0%

Broadland 51,870 83.9%

Scarborough 45,758 83.8%

Cherwell 48,183 83.7%

South Cambridgeshire 52,759 83.7%

Rugby 34,767 83.7%

Chorley 40,101 83.7%

South Norfolk 52,557 83.7%

Gosport 28,950 83.6%

West Suffolk 59,898 83.5%

Rother 43,681 83.5%

Runnymede 25,934 83.5%

South Gloucestershire 90,627 83.5%

Exeter 34,359 83.4%

Newcastle-under-Lyme 43,372 83.4%

Ryedale 23,348 83.4%

West Lancashire 40,971 83.4%

East Devon 62,935 83.3%

Vale of White Horse 45,234 83.3%

Stroud 44,711 83.2%

North Kesteven 43,488 83.2%

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 133,989 83.1%

South Ribble 39,028 83.1%

Middlesbrough 40,603 83.0%

Lincoln 25,906 82.8%

Worthing 39,410 82.8%

North Somerset 79,000 82.7%

East Riding of Yorkshire 137,695 82.5%

East Lindsey 62,336 82.5%

Cheshire East 141,689 82.5%

North Lincolnshire 60,690 82.4%

Huntingdonshire 60,012 82.4%

High Peak 33,811 82.4%

Havant 46,562 82.4%

Rotherham 87,138 82.3%

Selby 31,558 82.3%

Oxford 33,015 82.3%

Sedgemoor 46,334 82.3%

Cornwall 218,774 82.3%

South Tyneside 52,142 82.3%

Bedford 53,060 82.2%

New Forest 75,712 82.2%

South Hams 37,253 82.2%

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 58,727 82.2%

Shropshire 124,534 82.2%

Teignbridge 54,247 82.1%

Harrow 69,574 82.1%

North Norfolk 48,027 82.0%

Breckland 52,524 82.0%

Elmbridge 43,533 82.0%

Erewash 39,313 81.9%

Wirral 113,426 81.8%

Daventry 30,069 81.8%

Salford 64,882 81.8%

North Warwickshire 23,277 81.7%

Bolsover 27,389 81.6%

Herefordshire, 73,166 81.6%

North Hertfordshire 42,240 81.5%

South Lakeland 44,447 81.5%

West Berkshire 52,232 81.4%

Ipswich 38,742 81.4%

Windsor and Maidenhead 47,535 81.4%

Bristol, 102,903 81.3%

Barrow-in-Furness 23,549 81.3%

South Derbyshire 34,019 81.3%

Fenland 35,994 81.3%

Wealden 63,692 81.2%

Mole Valley 32,671 81.2%

Three Rivers 28,915 81.2%

County Durham 180,410 81.2%

Mansfield 35,723 81.2%

Craven 23,573 81.1%

Canterbury 51,227 81.0%

Bolton 83,738 81.0%

York 61,159 81.0%

East Hampshire 45,192 80.9%

Kirklees 130,305 80.8%

Bury 58,119 80.7%

Coventry 84,120 80.7%

Rushmoor 25,795 80.7%

Worcester 29,196 80.6%

Sunderland 90,808 80.6%

Wigan 104,643 80.6%

Newark and Sherwood 43,052 80.5%

Hull, 68,840 80.4%

Amber Valley 45,466 80.4%

Folkestone and Hythe 41,960 80.3%

Stoke-on-Trent 72,980 80.3%

Epsom and Ewell 24,244 80.2%

Wakefield 109,912 80.2%

Mid Devon 29,822 80.2%

Thanet 49,921 80.1%

Lewes 38,994 80.0%

Reigate and Banstead 44,859 80.0%

Maldon 25,311 80.0%

East Hertfordshire 46,734 79.9%

Sheffield 153,808 79.8%

Ribble Valley 22,865 79.8%

Guildford 40,873 79.8%

Colchester 53,884 79.8%

Merton 49,084 79.8%

Chelmsford 54,732 79.8%

Harrogate 59,220 79.8%

Warrington 66,080 79.8%

Boston 22,501 79.7%

Melton 18,945 79.7%

Hounslow 62,319 79.6%

Allerdale 36,859 79.6%

Gedling 39,250 79.6%

Cambridge 27,450 79.6%

Ashfield 40,327 79.5%

Gravesham 30,945 79.5%

Hinckley and Bosworth 38,761 79.5%

Enfield 82,123 79.4%

Castle Point 32,945 79.4%

Waverley 42,601 79.4%

Watford 22,868 79.4%

Great Yarmouth 35,501 79.4%

Norwich 33,708 79.4%

Knowsley 45,687 79.4%

Wokingham 50,512 79.3%

Rushcliffe 39,150 79.2%

Trafford 68,813 79.2%

Kettering 30,588 79.2%

Bromley 96,271 79.1%

Barnet 98,364 79.1%

South Northamptonshire 31,694 79.1%

Buckinghamshire 167,551 79.1%

Tameside 67,270 78.9%

Stockton-on-Tees 60,225 78.9%

Halton 39,300 78.9%

East Staffordshire 37,481 78.9%

Dover 42,217 78.8%

Preston 36,275 78.8%

Sevenoaks 39,914 78.8%

Northumberland 121,353 78.8%

Calderdale 65,836 78.8%

Winchester 40,736 78.7%

Portsmouth 51,917 78.7%

Derby 68,992 78.7%

Bexley 68,875 78.7%

Broxtowe 36,845 78.7%

Nuneaton and Bedworth 40,012 78.7%

Test Valley 42,485 78.6%

Sefton 98,541 78.6%

Northampton 58,581 78.6%

Broxbourne 28,442 78.6%

Uttlesford 29,431 78.6%

Oadby and Wigston 18,384 78.5%

Central Bedfordshire 85,886 78.4%

Hillingdon 72,759 78.4%

Rochford 30,354 78.4%

Crawley 27,658 78.3%

Dacorum 44,827 78.3%

Darlington 34,311 78.2%

Wellingborough 24,486 78.1%

Spelthorne 29,995 78.1%

Mid Sussex 47,968 78.0%

Plymouth 75,612 78.0%

Richmond upon Thames 53,931 77.9%

Walsall 78,965 77.8%

Dudley 99,646 77.8%

Eastleigh 40,937 77.7%

South Kesteven 49,588 77.6%

Maidstone 51,660 77.4%

Cheshire West and Chester 113,016 77.4%

Kingston upon Thames 42,028 77.2%

Liverpool 122,218 77.2%

Doncaster 94,629 77.1%

Bradford 134,312 77.1%

Welwyn Hatfield 30,698 77.1%

Woking 28,212 77.0%

East Northamptonshire 30,770 76.9%

Dartford 27,321 76.9%

Swindon 61,482 76.8%

Tonbridge and Malling 39,335 76.6%

Sandwell 81,744 76.6%

Redcar and Cleveland 46,247 76.6%

Wolverhampton 69,383 76.6%

Redditch 24,303 76.6%

North West Leicestershire 32,581 76.5%

Stevenage 23,414 76.5%

North Tyneside 65,251 76.5%

Braintree 47,836 76.5%

Charnwood 51,646 76.4%

Wandsworth 57,876 76.0%

Carlisle 35,874 76.0%

Basildon 51,205 76.0%

Oldham 61,294 76.0%

Leicester 73,279 75.9%

Milton Keynes 65,121 75.9%

Birmingham 244,675 75.8%

Chesterfield 33,807 75.8%

Sutton 52,525 75.5%

Southampton 54,107 75.2%

Peterborough 48,504 75.2%

Epping Forest 39,747 75.1%

Ashford 38,520 75.1%

Rochdale 58,449 74.8%

Hartlepool 28,140 74.6%

Blackburn with Darwen 36,045 74.5%

Harlow 21,810 74.4%

Manchester 92,387 74.3%

Gateshead 59,418 74.2%

Havering 70,011 74.0%

Basingstoke and Deane 49,233 74.0%

Tunbridge Wells 34,850 73.9%

South Holland 31,627 73.8%

Barnsley 73,636 73.8%

North East Lincolnshire 48,040 73.5%

Medway 71,227 73.4%

Southend-on-Sea 51,991 73.4%

Rossendale 20,768 73.3%

Burnley 24,824 73.3%

Hastings 28,046 73.2%

Hyndburn 22,278 73.2%

Swale 42,987 73.1%

Brighton and Hove 64,688 73.1%

Pendle 25,178 73.0%

Greenwich 54,892 72.9%

Brentwood 22,831 72.5%

Copeland 22,588 72.1%

Reading 32,974 71.8%

Ealing 74,472 71.7%

Thurrock 38,321 70.6%

Bracknell Forest 29,670 70.5%

Corby 16,917 70.4%

Redbridge 62,051 70.2%

Newcastle upon Tyne 64,168 70.1%

Nottingham 60,651 70.1%

Eden 19,171 70.1%

Forest of Dean 28,747 69.7%

Lambeth 52,786 69.6%

Luton 42,131 69.4%

Brent 67,294 69.1%

Barking and Dagenham 34,380 67.7%

Slough 25,782 67.7%

Croydon 84,929 67.4%

Haringey 48,545 67.4%

Richmondshire 15,376 67.2%

Waltham Forest 49,282 67.0%

Hammersmith and Fulham 32,466 65.7%

Lewisham 51,350 65.6%

Southwark 49,851 64.7%

Islington 34,950 64.3%

Kensington and Chelsea 33,427 61.9%

Newham 46,336 61.7%

Hackney 34,615 59.0%

Camden 42,404 58.9%

Westminster 41,819 56.1%

Tower Hamlets 30,958 54.4%

City of London 1,865 53.1%