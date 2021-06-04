What the papers say – June 4

The blow to the travel industry and the holiday plans of millions of Britons caused by a revamp of the green list dominates the front pages.

Britons are rushing to cancel their holidays amid the latest wave of “travel chaos”, says The Times.

TIMES: Britons rush to cancel holidays in travel chaos #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G5e92wjqd5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 3, 2021

The Independent also says vacation plans have been “plunged into chaos”, while also pondering what the future holds for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Daily Mail also calls it chaos, the Daily Mirror says it is a “nightmare”, while the Daily Express reflects on a “summer holiday blow for millions”.

The Guardian soberly reports Britain’s borders and travel rules have been tightened as new Covid variants spark a fresh wave of alarm over the pandemic.

Guardian front page, Friday 4 June 2021: No 10 tightens borders and travel rules as variants spark new alarm pic.twitter.com/jDVd9kMqWL — The Guardian (@guardian) June 3, 2021

The Daily Telegraph says Britons’ holidays are now “in doubt” as Portugal has been moved to amber on the Government’s traffic light system.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Holidays in doubt as Portugal goes amber'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/RqNzOow9nW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 3, 2021

And Metro says simply that “Britain is grounded”.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 BRITAIN IS GROUNDED 🟥 Portugal off green list🟥 Seven countries put on red🟥 EU blocks UK, too pic.twitter.com/AlklfyOPZ4 — Metro (@MetroUK) June 3, 2021

In other angles, the i urges Britons to holiday in the UK to save the June 21 target date for the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Friday's front page: Holiday in the UK to save 21 June#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/vK4QgewFPL pic.twitter.com/XzaN7NrbZR — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 3, 2021

And the Daily Star turns its sights on several senior Government figures headed by Boris Johnson, mocking up photos to depict them as the “clueless clowns who are ruining our summer hols”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Select all squares that contain… Clueless clowns who are ruining our summer hols! Chaos as Portugal gets boot from green list#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/V4eVx6ODtO pic.twitter.com/9IeNLW76XP — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 3, 2021

In other news, the Financial Times reports figures suggesting the jobs market is “firing on all cylinders”.