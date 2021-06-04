Lily James series about Pamela Anderson to stream on Disney+ in UK

A TV series starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee will premiere in the UK on Disney+, it has been announced.

Pam & Tommy will tell the story of Baywatch star Anderson’s relationship with Motley Crue drummer Lee, who she married in 1995 after knowing him for 96 hours.

The series has been highly anticipated since photos from the production emerged, with James looking strikingly similar to Anderson.

James shared a photo of herself in a laced-up leather halterneck top and long blonde wig.

She captioned it with a quote attributed to Anderson saying: “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people.”

James and Stan also recreated a famous photo of Anderson and Lee, in which the actress bites the nipple of a shirtless Lee.

The show, which also stars Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman, is one of 20 new titles announced to premiere on the Star strand of Disney+.

They also include the adaptation of Taffy Brodesser​-Akner’s best-selling novel Fleishman Is in Trouble, and Welcome To Wrexham, a docu-series about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of the National League club, as well as the upcoming series about the Kardashian-Jenner family, following the finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Only Murders In The Building (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

It was previously announced that Only Murders In The Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will also launch on Disney+ in the UK.

The comedy centres on three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and when a murder takes place in their New York apartment building, the trio is forced to work together to investigate the truth.