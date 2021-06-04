Should I book a summer holiday?

Moving Portugal from green to amber caught many holidaymakers by surprise.

Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions on what the announcement means for consumers.

Travel update 🇵🇹Portugal has moved to the amber list due to variants of concern and emerging mutations. 🔴 7 countries have been added to the red list. Changes will come into effect from 4am on 8 June. Find out more here 👉 https://t.co/O1rtaQLYpn#TravelSafely — Department for Transport (@transportgovuk) June 3, 2021

– What are the rules for returning to the UK from green list countries?

You are not required to self-isolate, but need to take one pre-departure test and one post-arrival test.

– How is the amber list different?

Travellers must quarantine at home for 10 days, take one pre-departure test and two post-arrival tests.

– Why is the removal of Portugal from the green list big news?

It was the only viable major tourist destination on the green list, so tens of thousands of people are either on holiday there or have booked a trip due to depart in the coming weeks.

Its removal also casts doubt on the prospects of other countries being added to the green list soon.

– What does the Government say about the amber list?

It is urging people to avoid holidays and other non-essential trips to amber countries.

– Does that mean I can’t go on holiday to an amber country such as Portugal?

No. It is not illegal to visit an amber country, so many holidaymakers are going against the Government’s guidance.

– Should I book?

There is no law against booking a holiday, and travel firms are desperate for customers.

It is worth checking the small print so you know how flexible it is before you make a booking.

Portugal was the only viable major tourist destination on the green list (Nick Ansell/PA)

– Can I get travel insurance for a holiday to an amber location?

As long as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is not advising against travelling to the destination, most insurers will provide cover for your trip.

Policies are unlikely to cover cancellation due to the pandemic as it is a known risk.

– Will I get my money back if I no longer want to travel?

Unless your holiday is cancelled, most travel firms will only allow you to change your dates but will not issue a refund.

That means many people face the choice of paying more to reschedule, or losing out completely.

A handful of firms have been praised for offering additional flexibility, including full refunds.