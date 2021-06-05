What the papers say – June 5

Concerns about the viability of the UK’s road map out of lockdown leads many of the papers on Saturday, while the vaccine latest also features on the front pages.

The Times carries the headline “Covid infections surge”, reporting on figures suggesting the rise is faster than at any point since last September.

The Daily Telegraph leads on plans to speed up the rollout of vaccinations – with the gap between doses coming down from 12 weeks to eight – “to secure a route out of lockdown”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Second jabs sped up in effort to lift restrictions'

Vaccines also lead The Guardian, which carries calls from unions and school leaders that pupils should be jabbed as a priority.

Guardian front page, Saturday 5 June 2021: Give vaccines to pupils as a priority, say school leaders

The Pfizer jab being deemed safe for children aged as young as 12 leads the Daily Mirror, with the paper adding youngsters could be jabbed “within weeks”.

The i writes Britain’s road map is facing a “major overhaul”, with a full lifting of restrictions due to be delayed until after June 21.

I WEEKEND: Roadmap to freedom faces major overhaul

The road map also leads The Sun, with Boris Johnson being urged to stick to June 21 “for the sake of our boozers and footie aces”.

Tomorrow's front page: Secret plan to delay lockdown lift by two weeks but Boris Johnson battling to save June 21 freedom day

The Daily Express leads with Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s reassurance the “jabs blitz” is winning the battle against Covid variants.

An “urgent Home Office probe” features on the front of the Daily Mail, after migrants picked up in French waters by the UK Border Force were taken to Dover.

The Daily Star says the BBC will employ continuity announcers with regional accents.

Tomorrow's #frontpage – 'APPEN IT'LL 'APPEN – OW DOS AT 10: BBC backs northern accents on telly

And a deal between advanced economies on taxing multinational companies leads the Financial Times.