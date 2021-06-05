Jordan Henderson trains with England squad ahead of Romania friendly

Jordan Henderson trained with the England squad ahead of Sunday’s final Euro 2020 warm-up friendly against Romania.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions kicked-off their Euro preparations with a 1-0 win against fellow finalists Austria at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

That friendly was set to be Liverpool skipper Henderson’s first appearance for club or country since undergoing groin surgery in February, only to miss out after complaining of discomfort on the morning of the match.

The #ThreeLions are out at training this morning ahead of Romania tomorrow.@HKane, @HarryMaguire93 and @BukayoSaka87 are following a personal training programme indoors to manage load. pic.twitter.com/6rQdoEGuYE — England (@England) June 5, 2021

But the 30-year-old trained with the squad ahead of taking on Romania at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe Park training ground on Saturday.

England skipper Harry Kane and Wednesday’s man-of-the-match Bukayo Saka did not train with the group, with the Football Association saying they were “following a personal training programme indoors to manage load”.

Harry Maguire was also doing the same on Saturday. The Manchester United captain joined up with the squad on Thursday and is recovering from an ankle ligament injury sustained at Aston Villa a month ago.