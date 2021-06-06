Two youths charged with stab murder of teenager Dea-John Reid

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old who was chased and stabbed to death.

Dea-John Reid was killed in College Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham at about 7.30pm on Monday May 31.

West Midlands Police said a 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old from Great Barr have been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 7.

It brings the number of people charged in connection with Dea-John’s death to five.

Dea-John Reid (West Midlands Police/PA)

Another 14-year-old boy and two men, aged 35 and 38, have already appeared in court and been remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation where officers have worked diligently to identify those suspected of being involved in Dea-John’s murder.

“We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with his tragic death, although we’re still keen to hear from anyone with information.

“Even though we’ve secured charges our inquiries around what happened last Monday remain ongoing.

“I would like to thank the community who’ve been offering us great support for our investigation.

“We’ve kept Dea-John’s family fully updated with developments during what has been an extremely traumatic time.”