Dina Asher-Smith secures Olympics spot with victory in Holland

Dina Asher-Smith booked her place at the Tokyo Olympics with victory in the women’s 100 metres at the FBK Games in Hengelo.

The 26-year-old, a silver medallist at the 2019 World Championships, clocked an impressive time of 10.92 seconds in Holland, well inside the Olympic qualification time of 11.15.

There was a slight tailwind, but Asher-Smith looked to have plenty left in the tank, finishing ahead of rivals Dafne Schippers and Blessing Okagbare and setting a new meeting record.

Dina Asher-Smith posted her season best time in Holland (Martin Rickett/PA)

She will be joined on Team GB in Japan by Daryll Neita, who finished third with an outdoor personal best of 11.09.

Jake Wightman also booked his place in Tokyo with a dominant victory in the men’s 1,500m.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist finished well ahead of his competitors in a time of 3:34.67 – just inside the qualification time.

There was a British one-two in the women’s 800m, with Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir crossing the line first.

Reekie, who is having an impressive season, won in 2.00.77, just ahead of Muir, who surged through the pack to finish second in 2:00:95.

Elsewhere, Holland’s Sifan Hassan set a new world record in the women’s 10,000m, posting an incredible time of 29:06:82.