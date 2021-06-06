Charities close to Harry’s heart congratulate him and Meghan on daughter’s birth

Charities close to the Duke of Sussex’s heart were among the first to send their public congratulations on the birth of his daughter.

The Diana Award established in memory of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Wellchild charity, of which Harry is patron wished the couple well.

Others to send their best wishes to Harry and Meghan included the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Star Trek actor William Shatner.

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. We all at the @dianaaward are delighted to welcome another grand child of Diana, Princess of Wales 💕💕 https://t.co/FgX0wsv8f4 — Tessy Ojo CBE (@Ttall) June 6, 2021

The Diana Award, set up to continue the legacy of Harry’s beloved mother, tweeted: “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“We extend our warmest wishes to the duke, the duchess and little Archie.”

The organisation’s chief executive Tessy Ojo said everyone involved in the charity is “delighted to welcome another grand child of Diana, Princess of Wales”.

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. We wish our Patron The Duke, and The Duchess every happiness as they start this new adventure. pic.twitter.com/XkBolhR0ic — WellChild (@WellChild) June 6, 2021

A tweet from the Wellchild charity read: “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“We wish our patron the duke, and the duchess every happiness as they start this new adventure.”

Mr Johnson wrote: “Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Wonderful news! Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Shatner tweeted: “Congratulations to Prince Harry & Meghan on the birth of their daughter.”