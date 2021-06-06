Plane carrying Kamala Harris lands safely after ‘technical issue’

A technical issue that involved “no major safety concerns” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left on Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good.

“We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

Vice President Kamala Harris (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

After the earlier drama, spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters travelling with Ms Harris: “It is a technical issue.

“There are no major safety concerns,” Ms Sanders said.