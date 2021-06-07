Man appears in court accused of fatally stabbing flower seller

A 21-year-old man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally stabbing a flower seller in the back.

James Peppiatt allegedly attacked his late mother’s partner, Tony Eastlake, with a household-style knife following an altercation.

The incident happened in Islington, north London, at around 5.30pm on May 29.

Mr Eastlake, who was known as the “flower man of Islington”, collapsed and died from a single wound to the back.

On Monday, Peppiatt, of Elmore Road, Islington, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wormwood Scrubs charged with his murder.

The court heard 55-year-old Mr Eastlake was a “very well-known member of the local community” who had worked on a flower stall opposite Essex Road station in Islington for about 40 years.

During the hearing, Peppiatt spoke only to confirm his identity.

Judge Simon Mayo QC set a plea and case management hearing for August 23 with a trial date yet to be confirmed.

The judge remanded Peppiatt into custody.