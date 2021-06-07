The week ahead for England before their Euro 2020 opener

Anticipation is building ahead of England’s European Championship campaign kicking off against Croatia on Sunday.

Ahead of the Group D opener, the PA news agency has a look at how the week ahead of the Wembley clash is looking for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Monday 7 June

England started their tournament preparations in the north east, staying at Rockliffe Hall and putting in work across the road at Middlesbrough’s training ground Rockliffe Park. Southgate oversaw a 1-0 win against fellow Euro 2020 finalists Austria on Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium, where they returned to beat Romania by the same scoreline on Sunday before heading home.

Tuesday 8 June

Having been given Monday off, the players and staff will be re-tested for coronavirus before re-entering the bubble as preparations move to St George’s Park. Tuesday will also see England players come face-to-face with the media for the first time in 18 months. As well as the virtual media access that has become common during the pandemic, some journalists will be allowed on site if testing negative upon arrival and agreeing to adhere to strict rules.

England training at St George’s Park gets under way on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wednesday 9 June

The standard routine of training in the morning and media access in the afternoon continues as the tournament opener comes into focus for Southgate and his side.

Thursday 10 June

Preparations continue for Sunday’s match at Wembley, where the Three Lions will be desperate to get Group D off to a flying start against World Cup 2018 semi-final foes Croatia.

Friday 11 June

While England continue their routine of training and media, the Euros kick off a year later than planned as Italy face Turkey in Rome.

Saturday 12 June

After finishing their final pre-Croatia training session, the Three Lions will swap Staffordshire for London on the eve of the match. Their UEFA-designated hotel has been kitted up by the governing body to allow for virtual pre-match press conferences to take place there.

Sunday 13 June

England kick-off their attempt to win a first major trophy since 1966 under the arch against Croatia. A socially-distanced crowd of 22,500 will be in attendance.