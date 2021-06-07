Jury sworn in for Joey Barton assault trial

A jury has been sworn in to try Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton, who is accused of an assault on a fellow football boss following a match.

Former England international Barton, 38, denies assaulting the then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel, causing him actual bodily harm at the South Yorkshire side’s Oakwell Stadium in April 2019.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley midfielder was managing Fleetwood Town at the time of the alleged incident.

Joey Barton arriving at Sheffield Crown Court (Danny Lawson/PA)

Barton was charged following an alleged incident in the tunnel after the League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood.

Wearing a dark suit, blue shirt and navy tie, he sat in the dock at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday as a jury was selected for the trial, which is expected to be opened later.

Twelve jurors were selected after a panel was asked a series of questions including “have you heard of Joey Barton?” and “do you have any opinions about Joey Barton?”

The potential jurors were also asked whether they were at the match or watched it on TV and also whether they were Barnsley or Fleetwood Town supporters.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told the jury of six men and six women that the case will be opened by prosecutor Ian Goldsack on Monday afternoon.