Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 3, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 244 (77%) have seen a rise in rates, 61 (19%) have seen a fall and 10 are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 818 new cases in the seven days to June 3, the equivalent of 546.4 cases per 100,000 people.

(PA Graphics)

This is up from 416.8 in the seven days to May 27.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, down from 390.2 to 319.6, with 919 new cases.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the third highest, down from 319.0 to 288.2, with 206 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Blackburn with Darwen (up from 416.8 to 546.4)

Burnley (113.6 to 239.5)

Salford (98.9 to 212.1)

Stockport (58.6 to 166.0)

Manchester (101.5 to 208.4)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 27.

Blackburn with Darwen, 546.4, (818), 416.8, (624)

Bolton, 319.6, (919), 390.2, (1122)

Rossendale, 288.2, (206), 319.0, (228)

Hyndburn, 260.4, (211), 162.9, (132)

Burnley, 239.5, (213), 113.6, (101)

Ribble Valley, 221.7, (135), 129.7, (79)

Salford, 212.1, (549), 98.9, (256)

Manchester, 208.4, (1152), 101.5, (561)

South Ribble, 203.1, (225), 105.6, (117)

Bury, 188.5, (360), 97.9, (187)

Preston, 181.6, (260), 112.5, (161)

Stockport, 166.0, (487), 58.6, (172)

Bedford, 146.0, (253), 162.7, (282)

Chorley, 140.4, (166), 91.4, (108)

Pendle, 132.4, (122), 84.7, (78)

Rochdale, 132.2, (294), 84.1, (187)

Wigan, 131.4, (432), 73.0, (240)

Trafford, 130.6, (310), 59.8, (142)

Kirklees, 100.7, (443), 119.8, (527)

Bracknell Forest, 97.1, (119), 33.5, (41)

Reading, 96.4, (156), 71.1, (115)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 94.5, (93), 12.2, (12)

Leicester, 93.2, (330), 81.3, (288)

Blackpool, 92.5, (129), 29.4, (41)

Oldham, 91.1, (216), 64.1, (152)

Cheshire East, 90.3, (347), 35.9, (138)

Tameside, 89.2, (202), 40.6, (92)

Bradford, 85.2, (460), 55.9, (302)

Cheshire West and Chester, 84.8, (291), 17.8, (61)

Reigate and Banstead, 84.0, (125), 73.3, (109)

Luton, 78.4, (167), 67.6, (144)

Wokingham, 78.3, (134), 45.6, (78)

Lambeth, 75.5, (246), 54.9, (179)

Slough, 72.2, (108), 62.2, (93)

Fylde, 70.6, (57), 68.1, (55)

Leeds, 69.1, (548), 39.3, (312)

North Tyneside, 68.3, (142), 56.3, (117)

Three Rivers, 67.5, (63), 26.8, (25)

South Oxfordshire, 66.2, (94), 21.8, (31)

Charnwood, 64.6, (120), 49.5, (92)

Kingston upon Thames, 63.7, (113), 70.4, (125)

Wandsworth, 62.8, (207), 21.5, (71)

Spelthorne, 61.1, (61), 25.0, (25)

Blaby, 60.1, (61), 43.3, (44)

Birmingham, 59.6, (681), 36.5, (417)

Calderdale, 59.6, (126), 48.7, (103)

Southwark, 58.3, (186), 25.1, (80)

Epsom and Ewell, 58.3, (47), 37.2, (30)

Ealing, 57.6, (197), 42.4, (145)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 57.1, (173), 35.0, (106)

Hillingdon, 56.7, (174), 48.2, (148)

Oxford, 55.8, (85), 22.3, (34)

High Peak, 55.0, (51), 47.5, (44)

Central Bedfordshire, 54.7, (158), 41.9, (121)

Vale of White Horse, 54.4, (74), 22.1, (30)

Redditch, 52.8, (45), 19.9, (17)

Westminster, 52.0, (136), 25.6, (67)

Wakefield, 51.7, (180), 45.9, (160)

Walsall, 51.5, (147), 25.9, (74)

Elmbridge, 50.4, (69), 11.0, (15)

Croydon, 50.4, (195), 41.4, (160)

Rushmoor, 49.7, (47), 52.9, (50)

Kensington and Chelsea, 48.7, (76), 28.8, (45)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 47.5, (88), 29.7, (55)

Wirral, 47.5, (154), 15.1, (49)

Gateshead, 47.5, (96), 26.2, (53)

Aylesbury Vale, 47.1, (94), 21.6, (43)

Brent, 46.7, (154), 33.1, (109)

Woking, 46.6, (47), 25.8, (26)

Gloucester, 46.5, (60), 37.9, (49)

Tower Hamlets, 46.2, (150), 21.2, (69)

Dartford, 46.2, (52), 30.2, (34)

Merton, 46.0, (95), 32.0, (66)

Lancaster, 45.9, (67), 26.7, (39)

Warrington, 45.7, (96), 14.8, (31)

Watford, 45.6, (44), 75.6, (73)

Bromley, 44.8, (149), 30.7, (102)

Haringey, 44.7, (120), 20.1, (54)

Greenwich, 44.5, (128), 30.9, (89)

Telford and Wrekin, 43.9, (79), 17.8, (32)

Hounslow, 43.8, (119), 57.8, (157)

Camden, 43.3, (117), 8.9, (24)

South Tyneside, 42.4, (64), 21.9, (33)

Sutton, 42.2, (87), 20.4, (42)

Cheltenham, 42.1, (49), 6.0, (7)

Tewkesbury, 42.1, (40), 8.4, (8)

Wyre, 41.9, (47), 15.2, (17)

Nottingham, 41.8, (139), 20.7, (69)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 41.6, (54), 28.5, (37)

Milton Keynes, 41.6, (112), 33.0, (89)

Surrey Heath, 41.4, (37), 31.4, (28)

Hackney and City of London, 40.9, (119), 16.5, (48)

Wycombe, 40.7, (71), 24.6, (43)

Oadby and Wigston, 38.6, (22), 17.5, (10)

Lewisham, 38.6, (118), 19.9, (61)

Barnsley, 38.5, (95), 29.2, (72)

Waltham Forest, 37.9, (105), 24.9, (69)

Islington, 37.5, (91), 19.0, (46)

Selby, 37.5, (34), 16.6, (15)

Sefton, 37.3, (103), 16.3, (45)

Melton, 37.1, (19), 27.3, (14)

West Oxfordshire, 37.1, (41), 9.9, (11)

Sevenoaks, 36.4, (44), 13.3, (16)

Sandwell, 36.2, (119), 18.0, (59)

Newark and Sherwood, 35.1, (43), 24.5, (30)

South Northamptonshire, 34.9, (33), 13.8, (13)

Mid Sussex, 34.4, (52), 9.3, (14)

South Bucks, 34.3, (24), 12.8, (9)

Liverpool, 34.1, (170), 15.1, (75)

Harborough, 34.1, (32), 9.6, (9)

Bristol, 34.1, (158), 22.7, (105)

Gedling, 33.9, (40), 21.2, (25)

South Holland, 33.7, (32), 33.7, (32)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 33.6, (38), 15.0, (17)

Newham, 33.4, (118), 22.7, (80)

Harrow, 33.0, (83), 28.3, (71)

Tandridge, 32.9, (29), 12.5, (11)

East Northamptonshire, 32.8, (31), 25.4, (24)

Rushcliffe, 32.7, (39), 13.4, (16)

Solihull, 32.4, (70), 18.0, (39)

Medway, 32.3, (90), 22.3, (62)

St. Helens, 32.1, (58), 15.5, (28)

North East Lincolnshire, 32.0, (51), 12.5, (20)

Eden, 31.9, (17), 1.9, (1)

Knowsley, 31.8, (48), 14.6, (22)

Maldon, 30.8, (20), 3.1, (2)

Northumberland, 30.7, (99), 9.3, (30)

West Lancashire, 30.6, (35), 17.5, (20)

Sunderland, 30.6, (85), 11.9, (33)

Rugby, 30.3, (33), 12.9, (14)

Richmond upon Thames, 29.3, (58), 20.7, (41)

Welwyn Hatfield, 29.3, (36), 13.0, (16)

East Hertfordshire, 28.7, (43), 11.4, (17)

Mole Valley, 28.7, (25), 19.5, (17)

Harrogate, 28.6, (46), 14.3, (23)

York, 28.5, (60), 21.8, (46)

Canterbury, 28.4, (47), 27.8, (46)

Worthing, 28.0, (31), 16.3, (18)

Horsham, 27.8, (40), 8.3, (12)

Test Valley, 27.7, (35), 11.1, (14)

Rotherham, 27.5, (73), 23.0, (61)

Hambleton, 27.3, (25), 10.9, (10)

Doncaster, 27.3, (85), 23.4, (73)

Hart, 26.8, (26), 27.8, (27)

Corby, 26.3, (19), 30.5, (22)

Hull, 26.2, (68), 21.9, (57)

Barnet, 26.0, (103), 11.1, (44)

Redbridge, 25.9, (79), 16.7, (51)

Daventry, 25.6, (22), 9.3, (8)

North Hertfordshire, 25.5, (34), 9.0, (12)

Forest of Dean, 25.3, (22), 4.6, (4)

East Hampshire, 25.3, (31), 5.7, (7)

Sheffield, 25.0, (146), 30.8, (180)

Lichfield, 24.8, (26), 12.4, (13)

Tamworth, 24.8, (19), 9.1, (7)

Dudley, 24.6, (79), 22.1, (71)

Middlesbrough, 24.1, (34), 31.9, (45)

Brighton and Hove, 24.1, (70), 17.9, (52)

Crawley, 24.0, (27), 11.6, (13)

Cherwell, 23.9, (36), 8.0, (12)

Stevenage, 23.9, (21), 30.7, (27)

Swindon, 23.9, (53), 11.3, (25)

Worcester, 23.7, (24), 41.5, (42)

Halton, 23.2, (30), 7.0, (9)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 23.2, (30), 4.6, (6)

North West Leicestershire, 23.2, (24), 26.1, (27)

North Warwickshire, 23.0, (15), 15.3, (10)

Chiltern, 22.9, (22), 19.8, (19)

West Berkshire, 22.7, (36), 30.3, (48)

Dacorum, 22.6, (35), 11.6, (18)

Enfield, 22.2, (74), 14.7, (49)

Brentwood, 22.1, (17), 7.8, (6)

Copeland, 22.0, (15), 8.8, (6)

Huntingdonshire, 21.9, (39), 11.8, (21)

Bexley, 21.7, (54), 17.3, (43)

East Staffordshire, 21.7, (26), 16.7, (20)

Guildford, 21.5, (32), 12.1, (18)

Portsmouth, 21.4, (46), 29.3, (63)

Wellingborough, 21.3, (17), 41.4, (33)

Wolverhampton, 21.3, (56), 12.5, (33)

Cotswold, 21.1, (19), 11.1, (10)

St Albans, 20.9, (31), 17.5, (26)

Havering, 20.4, (53), 15.8, (41)

Barking and Dagenham, 20.2, (43), 17.4, (37)

County Durham, 20.0, (106), 12.5, (66)

Bassetlaw, 19.6, (23), 10.2, (12)

Stockton-on-Tees, 19.3, (38), 11.1, (22)

Coventry, 19.1, (71), 13.2, (49)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 19.1, (65), 23.4, (80)

Stoke-on-Trent, 18.7, (48), 19.1, (49)

Boston, 18.5, (13), 27.1, (19)

Broxtowe, 18.4, (21), 10.5, (12)

Basingstoke and Deane, 18.1, (32), 11.3, (20)

Hertsmere, 18.1, (19), 25.7, (27)

North Lincolnshire, 18.0, (31), 16.8, (29)

Ashfield, 18.0, (23), 10.2, (13)

Runnymede, 17.9, (16), 11.2, (10)

Northampton, 17.8, (40), 11.1, (25)

Gravesham, 17.8, (19), 11.2, (12)

Stratford-on-Avon, 17.7, (23), 13.1, (17)

Herefordshire, 17.6, (34), 11.4, (22)

Craven, 17.5, (10), 21.0, (12)

Peterborough, 17.3, (35), 16.8, (34)

Thurrock, 17.2, (30), 8.6, (15)

Adur, 17.1, (11), 3.1, (2)

Winchester, 16.8, (21), 8.8, (11)

Exeter, 16.7, (22), 9.9, (13)

Epping Forest, 16.7, (22), 9.9, (13)

Broadland, 16.1, (21), 16.1, (21)

Cambridge, 16.0, (20), 12.8, (16)

Bromsgrove, 16.0, (16), 10.0, (10)

Wyre Forest, 15.8, (16), 14.8, (15)

West Lindsey, 15.7, (15), 24.0, (23)

Plymouth, 15.6, (41), 7.6, (20)

Scarborough, 15.6, (17), 21.1, (23)

Warwick, 15.3, (22), 6.3, (9)

Derbyshire Dales, 15.2, (11), 11.1, (8)

Tunbridge Wells, 15.2, (18), 5.9, (7)

Maidstone, 15.1, (26), 12.8, (22)

Rutland, 15.0, (6), 12.5, (5)

Barrow-in-Furness, 14.9, (10), 7.5, (5)

Southend-on-Sea, 14.7, (27), 15.8, (29)

Fenland, 14.7, (15), 4.9, (5)

Fareham, 14.6, (17), 7.7, (9)

Bath and North East Somerset, 14.5, (28), 9.8, (19)

North Somerset, 14.4, (31), 6.0, (13)

Allerdale, 14.3, (14), 11.3, (11)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 13.9, (55), 6.3, (25)

Erewash, 13.9, (16), 11.3, (13)

Ashford, 13.8, (18), 4.6, (6)

Arun, 13.7, (22), 6.2, (10)

Derby, 13.6, (35), 9.7, (25)

Stroud, 13.3, (16), 5.8, (7)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 13.2, (20), 13.2, (20)

Uttlesford, 13.1, (12), 13.1, (12)

Cannock Chase, 12.9, (13), 7.9, (8)

Breckland, 12.9, (18), 33.6, (47)

North East Derbyshire, 12.8, (13), 7.9, (8)

Wiltshire, 12.6, (63), 7.4, (37)

Rochford, 12.6, (11), 2.3, (2)

Mid Suffolk, 12.5, (13), 20.2, (21)

Folkestone and Hythe, 12.4, (14), 14.2, (16)

Broxbourne, 12.3, (12), 15.4, (15)

Castle Point, 12.2, (11), 7.7, (7)

Isle of Wight, 12.0, (17), 16.9, (24)

North Kesteven, 12.0, (14), 6.8, (8)

South Gloucestershire, 11.9, (34), 10.5, (30)

Colchester, 11.8, (23), 3.1, (6)

Braintree, 11.8, (18), 4.6, (7)

Redcar and Cleveland, 11.7, (16), 19.7, (27)

Richmondshire, 11.2, (6), 5.6, (3)

Mid Devon, 10.9, (9), 9.7, (8)

Kettering, 10.8, (11), 13.8, (14)

Basildon, 10.7, (20), 9.6, (18)

South Staffordshire, 10.7, (12), 13.3, (15)

Gosport, 10.6, (9), 11.8, (10)

Eastleigh, 10.5, (14), 3.7, (5)

South Lakeland, 10.5, (11), 6.7, (7)

Harlow, 10.3, (9), 6.9, (6)

Waverley, 10.3, (13), 7.9, (10)

South Derbyshire, 10.3, (11), 3.7, (4)

Malvern Hills, 10.2, (8), 16.5, (13)

Southampton, 9.9, (25), 14.7, (37)

Shropshire, 9.6, (31), 7.1, (23)

Torbay, 9.5, (13), 8.1, (11)

North Norfolk, 9.5, (10), 8.6, (9)

West Suffolk, 9.5, (17), 5.6, (10)

Stafford, 9.5, (13), 7.3, (10)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 9.2, (14), 11.2, (17)

Dorset, 9.2, (35), 2.6, (10)

Mansfield, 9.1, (10), 22.0, (24)

Tonbridge and Malling, 9.1, (12), 7.6, (10)

Norwich, 8.5, (12), 11.4, (16)

South Kesteven, 8.4, (12), 16.9, (24)

Chelmsford, 8.4, (15), 8.4, (15)

Chichester, 8.3, (10), 6.6, (8)

Sedgemoor, 8.1, (10), 5.7, (7)

Lincoln, 8.1, (8), 19.1, (19)

Wealden, 8.1, (13), 4.3, (7)

Swale, 8.0, (12), 15.3, (23)

East Lindsey, 7.8, (11), 16.2, (23)

Wychavon, 7.7, (10), 13.1, (17)

Chesterfield, 7.6, (8), 11.4, (12)

Dover, 7.6, (9), 13.5, (16)

Rother, 7.3, (7), 7.3, (7)

New Forest, 7.2, (13), 3.9, (7)

South Norfolk, 7.1, (10), 3.5, (5)

Great Yarmouth, 7.0, (7), 7.0, (7)

South Cambridgeshire, 6.9, (11), 6.9, (11)

South Hams, 6.9, (6), 17.2, (15)

East Cambridgeshire, 6.7, (6), 4.5, (4)

North Devon, 6.2, (6), 4.1, (4)

Eastbourne, 5.8, (6), 3.9, (4)

Thanet, 5.6, (8), 9.9, (14)

Darlington, 5.6, (6), 8.4, (9)

East Suffolk, 5.6, (14), 5.2, (13)

Havant, 5.5, (7), 16.6, (21)

Amber Valley, 5.5, (7), 3.1, (4)

Tendring, 5.5, (8), 6.1, (9)

Babergh, 5.4, (5), 4.3, (4)

Hastings, 5.4, (5), 14.0, (13)

West Devon, 5.4, (3), 1.8, (1)

South Somerset, 5.3, (9), 3.0, (5)

Ipswich, 5.1, (7), 6.6, (9)

Bolsover, 5.0, (4), 5.0, (4)

East Devon, 4.8, (7), 4.8, (7)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 4.7, (27), 3.8, (22)

Carlisle, 4.6, (5), 8.3, (9)

Somerset West and Taunton, 4.5, (7), 5.2, (8)

Teignbridge, 4.5, (6), 8.9, (12)

Torridge, 4.4, (3), 11.7, (8)

Lewes, 3.9, (4), 8.7, (9)

Ryedale, 3.6, (2), 0.0, (0)

Hartlepool, 3.2, (3), 9.6, (9)

Mendip, 2.6, (3), 6.9, (8)