Danny Willett undergoes surgery after suffering with appendicitis

By Press Association
June 8 2021, 12.53pm
Danny Willett played in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio at the weekend (Tim Goode/PA)
Danny Willett has revealed he has undergone surgery after suffering with appendicitis.

The 33-year-old Englishman said in a post on his official Twitter account that the operation also removed a hernia.

Willett over the weekend played at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, in which he ended up tied for 26th at even par.

On Tuesday the 2016 Masters champion tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

And it was accompanied by a message that read: “So the pain that kept me awake most of Saturday night turned out to be appendicitis!

“Operation went well, also removed a hernia, add it to having Covid in March, wisdom tooth out in April…all in all, been a great year!”

