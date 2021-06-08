Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 251 (80%) have seen a rise in rates, 59 (19%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 833 new cases in the seven days to June 4 – the equivalent of 556.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 436.9 in the seven days to May 28.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, down from 381.2 to 320.3, with 921 new cases.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the third highest, down slightly from 316.2 to 310.6, with 222 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Burnley (up from 120.3 to 282.3)

South Ribble (111.0 to 252.7)

Blackburn with Darwen (436.9 to 556.5)

Stockport (71.6 to 187.1)

Salford (116.3 to 231.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 28.

Blackburn with Darwen, 556.5, (833), 436.9, (654)

Bolton, 320.3, (921), 381.2, (1096)

Rossendale, 310.6, (222), 316.2, (226)

Burnley, 282.3, (251), 120.3, (107)

Hyndburn, 273.9, (222), 175.2, (142)

South Ribble, 252.7, (280), 111.0, (123)

Ribble Valley, 244.7, (149), 147.8, (90)

Salford, 231.8, (600), 116.3, (301)

Manchester, 224.1, (1239), 111.4, (616)

Preston, 199.8, (286), 120.2, (172)

Bury, 199.0, (380), 115.7, (221)

Stockport, 187.1, (549), 71.6, (210)

Chorley, 157.3, (186), 93.9, (111)

Wigan, 149.4, (491), 79.7, (262)

Rochdale, 143.4, (319), 91.3, (203)

Trafford, 142.8, (339), 69.5, (165)

Bedford, 142.5, (247), 161.6, (280)

Pendle, 142.2, (131), 99.9, (92)

Cheshire East, 105.4, (405), 42.2, (162)

Blackpool, 103.3, (144), 37.3, (52)

Kirklees, 101.4, (446), 117.3, (516)

Tameside, 100.7, (228), 50.8, (115)

Leicester, 98.2, (348), 85.8, (304)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 97.5, (96), 23.4, (23)

Oldham, 96.6, (229), 70.4, (167)

Bracknell Forest, 96.3, (118), 44.9, (55)

Bradford, 95.2, (514), 54.7, (295)

Cheshire West and Chester, 93.6, (321), 24.2, (83)

Reading, 90.2, (146), 81.0, (131)

Reigate and Banstead, 90.1, (134), 73.3, (109)

Wokingham, 89.4, (153), 49.1, (84)

Luton, 85.0, (181), 71.8, (153)

Lambeth, 80.1, (261), 55.2, (180)

Leeds, 76.7, (608), 42.2, (335)

North Tyneside, 73.1, (152), 60.1, (125)

Wandsworth, 73.1, (241), 23.1, (76)

Slough, 72.2, (108), 68.2, (102)

Charnwood, 68.3, (127), 51.7, (96)

South Oxfordshire, 68.3, (97), 28.9, (41)

Fylde, 68.1, (55), 82.9, (67)

Spelthorne, 67.1, (67), 29.0, (29)

Epsom and Ewell, 67.0, (54), 39.7, (32)

Southwark, 65.6, (209), 28.2, (90)

Birmingham, 61.8, (706), 41.8, (477)

Calderdale, 61.0, (129), 49.7, (105)

Three Rivers, 60.0, (56), 37.5, (35)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 59.8, (181), 36.0, (109)

Westminster, 59.3, (155), 27.2, (71)

Wakefield, 58.3, (203), 45.9, (160)

Ealing, 58.2, (199), 43.9, (150)

Hillingdon, 57.7, (177), 48.6, (149)

Woking, 57.5, (58), 19.8, (20)

High Peak, 57.2, (53), 56.1, (52)

Central Bedfordshire, 57.2, (165), 40.9, (118)

Oxford, 56.4, (86), 26.9, (41)

Kingston upon Thames, 56.3, (100), 80.6, (143)

Tower Hamlets, 56.0, (182), 23.4, (76)

Warrington, 55.2, (116), 16.2, (34)

Cheltenham, 55.0, (64), 5.2, (6)

Gloucester, 55.0, (71), 34.8, (45)

Walsall, 54.3, (155), 28.7, (82)

Blaby, 54.2, (55), 52.2, (53)

Dartford, 54.2, (61), 33.7, (38)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 54.0, (100), 29.2, (54)

Croydon, 53.8, (208), 43.2, (167)

Elmbridge, 52.6, (72), 13.2, (18)

Kensington and Chelsea, 51.9, (81), 33.9, (53)

Redditch, 51.6, (44), 27.0, (23)

Aylesbury Vale, 51.1, (102), 22.1, (44)

Brent, 50.6, (167), 34.3, (113)

Wirral, 50.3, (163), 18.2, (59)

Telford and Wrekin, 50.0, (90), 20.6, (37)

Vale of White Horse, 49.3, (67), 27.2, (37)

Haringey, 49.1, (132), 20.1, (54)

Gateshead, 49.0, (99), 31.2, (63)

Rushmoor, 48.6, (46), 53.9, (51)

Hackney and City of London, 48.5, (141), 19.6, (57)

Merton, 48.4, (100), 34.4, (71)

Wyre, 48.2, (54), 17.8, (20)

Lancaster, 47.9, (70), 32.2, (47)

Surrey Heath, 47.0, (42), 33.6, (30)

South Tyneside, 47.0, (71), 22.5, (34)

Wycombe, 47.0, (82), 26.9, (47)

Islington, 46.6, (113), 22.3, (54)

Richmond upon Thames, 46.5, (92), 21.7, (43)

Sutton, 46.0, (95), 21.3, (44)

Bromley, 46.0, (153), 33.1, (110)

Camden, 45.6, (123), 12.6, (34)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 45.4, (59), 29.3, (38)

Milton Keynes, 45.3, (122), 34.5, (93)

Nottingham, 45.1, (150), 20.7, (69)

Tewkesbury, 44.2, (42), 10.5, (10)

Hounslow, 44.2, (120), 59.3, (161)

Oadby and Wigston, 43.8, (25), 19.3, (11)

Sefton, 43.8, (121), 17.4, (48)

Waltham Forest, 43.3, (120), 24.6, (68)

Barnsley, 42.9, (106), 29.6, (73)

Watford, 42.5, (41), 84.9, (82)

Greenwich, 42.4, (122), 35.1, (101)

Lewisham, 42.2, (129), 22.9, (70)

Mid Sussex, 41.7, (63), 11.3, (17)

Selby, 40.8, (37), 15.4, (14)

Bristol, 40.6, (188), 23.3, (108)

South Northamptonshire, 40.2, (38), 14.8, (14)

Liverpool, 40.2, (200), 16.7, (83)

West Oxfordshire, 38.9, (43), 13.6, (15)

St Helens, 38.8, (70), 18.8, (34)

South Bucks, 38.5, (27), 10.0, (7)

Sevenoaks, 38.1, (46), 16.6, (20)

Northumberland, 37.8, (122), 11.2, (36)

Sandwell, 37.8, (124), 17.7, (58)

Daventry, 37.2, (32), 11.6, (10)

Knowsley, 37.1, (56), 15.9, (24)

Melton, 37.1, (19), 31.2, (16)

East Northamptonshire, 37.0, (35), 28.6, (27)

North East Lincolnshire, 37.0, (59), 11.9, (19)

Solihull, 37.0, (80), 20.3, (44)

Newark and Sherwood, 35.9, (44), 26.1, (32)

Eden, 35.7, (19), 1.9, (1)

Sunderland, 35.6, (99), 13.7, (38)

Gedling, 34.8, (41), 19.5, (23)

Medway, 34.5, (96), 25.5, (71)

Newham, 34.3, (121), 24.1, (85)

Harborough, 34.1, (32), 18.1, (17)

Rushcliffe, 33.6, (40), 11.7, (14)

Welwyn Hatfield, 33.3, (41), 11.4, (14)

Mole Valley, 33.2, (29), 21.8, (19)

Hambleton, 32.8, (30), 10.9, (10)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 32.7, (37), 19.4, (22)

Maldon, 32.3, (21), 4.6, (3)

Doncaster, 32.1, (100), 24.4, (76)

Harrow, 31.9, (80), 29.9, (75)

Harrogate, 31.7, (51), 16.2, (26)

Canterbury, 31.4, (52), 26.0, (43)

Tamworth, 31.3, (24), 9.1, (7)

Tandridge, 30.6, (27), 18.2, (16)

West Lancashire, 30.6, (35), 17.5, (20)

South Holland, 30.5, (29), 35.8, (34)

Hart, 29.9, (29), 28.8, (28)

York, 29.4, (62), 21.4, (45)

Rugby, 29.4, (32), 14.7, (16)

Halton, 29.4, (38), 6.2, (8)

Horsham, 29.2, (42), 8.3, (12)

Middlesbrough, 29.1, (41), 29.8, (42)

Test Valley, 28.5, (36), 12.7, (16)

Crawley, 28.5, (32), 12.5, (14)

Dacorum, 28.4, (44), 14.2, (22)

Wolverhampton, 28.1, (74), 9.9, (26)

Forest of Dean, 27.7, (24), 8.1, (7)

Brighton and Hove, 27.5, (80), 19.6, (57)

Worthing, 27.1, (30), 19.9, (22)

Barnet, 27.0, (107), 13.4, (53)

East Hampshire, 27.0, (33), 6.5, (8)

Sheffield, 26.5, (155), 30.9, (181)

North Warwickshire, 26.0, (17), 15.3, (10)

Cherwell, 25.9, (39), 8.6, (13)

West Berkshire, 25.9, (41), 29.0, (46)

Hull, 25.8, (67), 23.5, (61)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 25.5, (33), 7.0, (9)

North Hertfordshire, 25.5, (34), 14.2, (19)

East Hertfordshire, 25.4, (38), 18.0, (27)

Redbridge, 24.9, (76), 15.7, (48)

Dudley, 24.9, (80), 22.7, (73)

Guildford, 24.8, (37), 12.8, (19)

Craven, 24.5, (14), 17.5, (10)

St Albans, 24.3, (36), 16.2, (24)

Rotherham, 24.1, (64), 24.1, (64)

Enfield, 24.0, (80), 14.1, (47)

Basingstoke and Deane, 23.8, (42), 10.2, (18)

Bexley, 23.8, (59), 17.7, (44)

Worcester, 23.7, (24), 38.5, (39)

Corby, 23.5, (17), 36.0, (26)

Gravesham, 23.4, (25), 15.0, (16)

Swindon, 23.0, (51), 13.5, (30)

Chiltern, 22.9, (22), 20.8, (20)

Lichfield, 22.9, (24), 12.4, (13)

Stevenage, 22.8, (20), 31.9, (28)

County Durham, 22.6, (120), 13.2, (70)

Stoke-on-Trent, 22.6, (58), 19.1, (49)

Wellingborough, 22.6, (18), 41.4, (33)

Huntingdonshire, 22.5, (40), 13.5, (24)

Cotswold, 22.3, (20), 10.0, (9)

Copeland, 22.0, (15), 13.2, (9)

Hertsmere, 21.9, (23), 24.8, (26)

Herefordshire, 21.8, (42), 9.3, (18)

Coventry, 21.5, (80), 14.3, (53)

North Lincolnshire, 21.5, (37), 14.5, (25)

Stockton-on-Tees, 21.3, (42), 12.2, (24)

Barking and Dagenham, 21.1, (45), 18.8, (40)

Northampton, 20.9, (47), 11.1, (25)

East Staffordshire, 20.9, (25), 18.4, (22)

Brentwood, 20.8, (16), 9.1, (7)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 20.5, (70), 22.0, (75)

Portsmouth, 20.5, (44), 30.7, (66)

Havering, 20.4, (53), 17.0, (44)

Ashfield, 20.3, (26), 8.6, (11)

Peterborough, 20.3, (41), 19.3, (39)

Bromsgrove, 20.0, (20), 10.0, (10)

Bassetlaw, 19.6, (23), 11.1, (13)

Broxtowe, 18.4, (21), 11.4, (13)

North West Leicestershire, 18.3, (19), 27.0, (28)

Epping Forest, 18.2, (24), 9.9, (13)

Bath and North East Somerset, 18.1, (35), 9.3, (18)

Warwick, 18.1, (26), 9.0, (13)

Southend-on-Sea, 18.0, (33), 15.3, (28)

Derbyshire Dales, 18.0, (13), 11.1, (8)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 17.7, (70), 7.3, (29)

Stratford-on-Avon, 17.7, (23), 11.5, (15)

Plymouth, 17.2, (45), 9.9, (26)

Boston, 17.1, (12), 29.9, (21)

Cannock Chase, 16.9, (17), 6.9, (7)

Winchester, 16.8, (21), 9.6, (12)

Runnymede, 16.8, (15), 15.7, (14)

North East Derbyshire, 16.8, (17), 5.9, (6)

Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 3.7, (2)

Stroud, 16.7, (20), 5.0, (6)

Barrow-in-Furness, 16.4, (11), 8.9, (6)

Allerdale, 16.4, (16), 9.2, (9)

Cambridge, 16.0, (20), 14.4, (18)

Tunbridge Wells, 16.0, (19), 4.2, (5)

Exeter, 16.0, (21), 12.2, (16)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 15.8, (24), 15.8, (24)

Wyre Forest, 15.8, (16), 15.8, (16)

Kettering, 15.7, (16), 10.8, (11)

Scarborough, 15.6, (17), 20.2, (22)

Castle Point, 15.5, (14), 7.7, (7)

Mid Suffolk, 15.4, (16), 18.3, (19)

Uttlesford, 15.3, (14), 13.1, (12)

Broadland, 15.3, (20), 16.1, (21)

Derby, 15.2, (39), 10.5, (27)

Breckland, 15.0, (21), 28.6, (40)

Thurrock, 14.9, (26), 12.0, (21)

North Somerset, 14.9, (32), 7.4, (16)

Fenland, 14.7, (15), 8.8, (9)

West Lindsey, 14.6, (14), 23.0, (22)

Maidstone, 14.5, (25), 11.1, (19)

Wiltshire, 14.0, (70), 8.6, (43)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 6.2, (4)

South Derbyshire, 14.0, (15), 4.7, (5)

Erewash, 13.9, (16), 6.1, (7)

Rochford, 13.7, (12), 3.4, (3)

Arun, 13.7, (22), 8.1, (13)

South Gloucestershire, 13.7, (39), 12.3, (35)

Broxbourne, 13.4, (13), 14.4, (14)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 10.3, (12)

Dover, 12.7, (15), 13.5, (16)

Rutland, 12.5, (5), 15.0, (6)

South Staffordshire, 12.5, (14), 13.3, (15)

Ashford, 12.3, (16), 6.2, (8)

Mid Devon, 12.1, (10), 7.3, (6)

Lincoln, 12.1, (12), 15.1, (15)

Eastleigh, 12.0, (16), 4.5, (6)

North Kesteven, 12.0, (14), 8.6, (10)

Waverley, 11.9, (15), 7.9, (10)

Redcar and Cleveland, 11.7, (16), 19.0, (26)

Folkestone and Hythe, 11.5, (13), 17.7, (20)

Colchester, 11.3, (22), 5.6, (11)

Isle of Wight, 11.3, (16), 16.2, (23)

West Suffolk, 11.2, (20), 5.6, (10)

Shropshire, 11.1, (36), 7.4, (24)

Southampton, 11.1, (28), 13.5, (34)

Chichester, 10.7, (13), 7.4, (9)

Chelmsford, 10.7, (19), 6.2, (11)

Tonbridge and Malling, 10.6, (14), 7.6, (10)

East Lindsey, 10.6, (15), 14.1, (20)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 10.6, (16), 7.9, (12)

Sedgemoor, 10.6, (13), 3.2, (4)

South Kesteven, 10.5, (15), 18.3, (26)

Harlow, 10.3, (9), 9.2, (8)

Basildon, 10.1, (19), 9.6, (18)

East Cambridgeshire, 10.0, (9), 2.2, (2)

Norwich, 10.0, (14), 7.8, (11)

Braintree, 9.8, (15), 5.9, (9)

Chesterfield, 9.5, (10), 12.4, (13)

South Lakeland, 9.5, (10), 6.7, (7)

Gosport, 9.4, (8), 7.1, (6)

South Cambridgeshire, 9.4, (15), 8.8, (14)

South Norfolk, 9.2, (13), 3.5, (5)

Mansfield, 9.1, (10), 21.0, (23)

Malvern Hills, 8.9, (7), 16.5, (13)

Ipswich, 8.8, (12), 5.8, (8)

Stafford, 8.7, (12), 8.7, (12)

Dorset, 8.7, (33), 3.7, (14)

Wealden, 8.7, (14), 5.0, (8)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 7.3, (7)

Tendring, 8.2, (12), 5.5, (8)

East Suffolk, 8.0, (20), 6.0, (15)

North Norfolk, 7.6, (8), 9.5, (10)

Hastings, 7.6, (7), 11.9, (11)

Torbay, 7.3, (10), 11.0, (15)

Swale, 7.3, (11), 15.3, (23)

New Forest, 7.2, (13), 4.4, (8)

Wychavon, 7.0, (9), 14.7, (19)

South Hams, 6.9, (6), 16.1, (14)

Eastbourne, 6.7, (7), 2.9, (3)

North Devon, 6.2, (6), 4.1, (4)

Great Yarmouth, 6.0, (6), 7.0, (7)

Torridge, 5.9, (4), 11.7, (8)

Thanet, 5.6, (8), 8.5, (12)

Darlington, 5.6, (6), 9.4, (10)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 5.6, (32), 3.7, (21)

Carlisle, 5.5, (6), 8.3, (9)

Ryedale, 5.4, (3), 0.0, (0)

West Devon, 5.4, (3), 3.6, (2)

Bolsover, 5.0, (4), 3.7, (3)

East Devon, 4.8, (7), 4.8, (7)

Amber Valley, 4.7, (6), 3.9, (5)

Babergh, 4.3, (4), 3.3, (3)

Hartlepool, 4.3, (4), 10.7, (10)

Somerset West and Taunton, 3.9, (6), 5.2, (8)

Teignbridge, 3.7, (5), 8.9, (12)

South Somerset, 3.6, (6), 5.3, (9)

Havant, 3.2, (4), 15.8, (20)

Lewes, 2.9, (3), 8.7, (9)

Mendip, 2.6, (3), 7.8, (9)