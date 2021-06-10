Invictus Games to be held in Germany for the first time

The Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in 2023, its founder the Duke of Sussex has announced.

Harry made the announcement in a brief post on Instagram, revealing Dusseldorf as the host city for the 2023 edition of the international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

The post, on the invictusgames2023 Instagram account, opens with Harry telling followers: “It’s time to spread the news. Something big is coming to Germany.”

The video then shows a man running through the streets of Dusseldorf before entering a stadium, where the dates September 9-16 flash on the screen.

After being delayed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Invictus Games are set to return in The Hague, Netherlands, from April 16-22 next year, before heading to Germany the following year.

Harry was inspired to found the global tournament after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how injured American military personnel thrived on the challenge of taking part in competitive sports that aided their recovery.

He went on to stage the inaugural games in London’s Olympic Park in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018.