Number of people testing positive for Covid rises 45% in a week, figures show

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England has risen 45% in a week while the rapid testing levels dropped to the lowest levels since March, new figures show.

The latest Test and Trace figures, published on Thursday, showed that 25,091 people tested positive for the virus in England at least once in the week to June 2, up 45% on the previous week.

It is the highest number of people testing positive since the week to March 31.

(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, the number of rapid Covid-19 tests carried out in England fell to its lowest level for three months – despite all members of the public being eligible to take two rapid tests a week.

The figures show that just under 3.5 million lateral flow device (LFD) tests for Covid-19, or rapid tests, were conducted in England in the week to June 2.

This is down from 4.8 million in the previous week, and is the lowest total since the week to March 3, when just under 2.8 million tests were carried out.

The drop in the latest week coincided with the summer half-term holiday in schools, the Department of Health said.

LFD tests are swab tests that give results in 30 minutes or less without the need for processing in a laboratory.

Since April 9, everyone in England has been eligible for rapid Covid-19 tests twice a week.