Rio success prepared Bryony Page to deal with extra attention

Bryony Page is braced for the fame that could follow if she turns her shock trampoline silver medal from Rio into gold at next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old, who has been confirmed as one of two trampoline athletes in Team GB alongside team-mate Laura Gallagher, came from nowhere to reach the podium in Brazil in 2016.

And Page, who has previously spoken candidly of confidence and mental health concerns, admitted she initially found her sudden bounce to prominence somewhat uncomfortable.

Here are your @teamgb trampoline gymnasts for the Tokyo Olympic Games! A huge congratulations to @BryonyPage1, @LGallagherTra and their coaches 🇬🇧#Tokyo2020

Page said: “At first it was a little bit daunting because I’m quite an introverted person, so it was hard when someone knew my story or came up to chat with me.

“I’m quite shy so it was a little bit daunting at first. But having that experience in Rio has given me more confidence and helped me grow as a person.”

Page’s early career was afflicted by a condition known as ‘lost skills syndrome’, whereby athletes find it sporadically impossible to execute routine skills.

Bryony Page is looking to build on her shock silver medal in Rio (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She has subsequently managed to keep the impact of the condition at bay, and believes her success in Rio has relieved her of the fear that she might finish her career having failed to reached the heights to which she aspired.

“I had always felt like someone who would never achieve her potential, so being able to do that in Rio took a bit of the weight off my shoulders, and allowed me to train with more freedom,” Page added.

“It’s given me greater confidence and self-belief. The details of my life are the same, but it’s different in the sense that when I go into a competition, especially in Great Britain, more people will know my name and my story.”

The experienced Gallagher secured her place after qualifying for the final of the World Championships in 2019, which earned Great Britain a further place at the Games.