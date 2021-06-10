Second doses of Covid-19 vaccine for over-50s in England, by local authority

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 50 and over in England who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to June 6 and use population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received both doses; estimated percentage of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received both doses.

(PA Graphics)

Stratford-on-Avon 59,101 96.0%

Bath and North East Somerset 66,705 93.7%

Warwick 49,835 93.6%

Mid Suffolk 45,456 93.5%

Rushmoor 29,778 93.1%

Stroud 50,055 93.1%

Wychavon 57,016 93.1%

Telford and Wrekin 60,959 92.8%

Wyre Forest 42,623 92.5%

Selby 35,427 92.4%

Surrey Heath 33,452 92.4%

South Oxfordshire 54,923 92.3%

North Devon 42,305 92.3%

East Cambridgeshire 33,566 92.2%

Hart 35,862 92.1%

Tamworth 27,327 92.1%

Stafford 54,943 92.1%

Cannock Chase 37,000 91.9%

South Derbyshire 38,407 91.8%

East Suffolk 112,152 91.8%

South Norfolk 57,603 91.7%

Cotswold 40,074 91.7%

Cheltenham 41,051 91.6%

Lichfield 43,136 91.6%

South Somerset 72,309 91.6%

North Kesteven 47,868 91.6%

South Cambridgeshire 57,614 91.4%

Fareham 48,043 91.3%

West Devon 26,469 91.3%

Wiltshire 195,030 91.2%

Hambleton 41,653 91.1%

West Oxfordshire 42,834 91.1%

Adur 25,560 91.1%

Lancaster 51,619 91.1%

Horsham 58,453 91.0%

Tendring 68,146 91.0%

Isle of Wight 65,488 90.9%

Babergh 40,405 90.9%

Tandridge 33,598 90.8%

Dorset 176,740 90.8%

Broadland 56,174 90.8%

Blaby 37,381 90.8%

Cherwell 52,245 90.8%

Rushcliffe 44,842 90.8%

Tewkesbury 36,837 90.7%

Torridge 31,549 90.6%

St Albans 48,358 90.6%

Isles of Scilly 964 90.5%

Chichester 53,841 90.5%

Malvern Hills 36,386 90.5%

West Berkshire 58,025 90.5%

Solihull 80,245 90.4%

Derbyshire Dales 33,826 90.3%

South Gloucestershire 98,054 90.3%

Scarborough 49,253 90.2%

Mendip 47,610 90.2%

Staffordshire Moorlands 42,455 90.2%

South Staffordshire 47,819 90.2%

North East Derbyshire 42,880 90.2%

West Lindsey 40,840 90.1%

Newark and Sherwood 48,218 90.1%

Wyre 50,323 90.0%

Ryedale 25,185 89.9%

Leeds 228,675 89.9%

Harborough 37,246 89.9%

Vale of White Horse 48,761 89.8%

Bromsgrove 39,023 89.8%

Runnymede 27,867 89.7%

Torbay 59,530 89.7%

West Suffolk 64,303 89.7%

Gosport 31,029 89.6%

Hertsmere 35,384 89.6%

Gedling 44,165 89.5%

Teignbridge 59,130 89.5%

Somerset West and Taunton 65,393 89.4%

Fylde 36,613 89.4%

Bassetlaw 46,252 89.4%

Havant 50,543 89.4%

East Devon 67,462 89.3%

North Warwickshire 25,465 89.3%

New Forest 82,249 89.3%

East Hampshire 49,854 89.3%

Erewash 42,802 89.2%

Harrogate 66,139 89.1%

Blackpool 51,863 89.1%

Cornwall 236,854 89.1%

North Somerset 85,034 89.1%

Rugby 36,964 89.0%

Swindon 71,264 89.0%

East Lindsey 67,200 88.9%

High Peak 36,473 88.9%

Newcastle-under-Lyme 46,185 88.8%

Ipswich 42,235 88.7%

South Ribble 41,695 88.7%

Sedgemoor 49,953 88.7%

Huntingdonshire 64,567 88.6%

Worcester 32,086 88.6%

Shropshire 134,341 88.6%

Gloucester 41,421 88.6%

Amber Valley 50,126 88.6%

Bolsover 29,730 88.6%

Melton 21,067 88.6%

Breckland 56,720 88.6%

Ashfield 44,907 88.5%

St. Helens 65,259 88.5%

North Hertfordshire 45,868 88.5%

Bristol, 111,932 88.5%

Broxtowe 41,416 88.5%

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole 142,411 88.4%

Lincoln 27,641 88.4%

West Lancashire 43,429 88.4%

Chorley 42,343 88.3%

East Riding of Yorkshire 147,357 88.3%

County Durham 196,328 88.3%

East Hertfordshire 51,633 88.3%

Bedford 56,948 88.2%

Mansfield 38,837 88.2%

Exeter 36,354 88.2%

Chesterfield 39,370 88.2%

Three Rivers 31,417 88.2%

Fenland 39,067 88.2%

Rutland 16,378 88.2%

Daventry 32,414 88.2%

Stockport 103,344 88.1%

Mole Valley 35,406 88.0%

Cambridge 30,352 88.0%

Sunderland 99,008 87.9%

Craven 25,547 87.9%

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 62,717 87.8%

South Northamptonshire 35,167 87.8%

Oxford 35,191 87.7%

Arun 69,957 87.7%

Waverley 47,042 87.7%

North Lincolnshire 64,523 87.7%

Uttlesford 32,837 87.7%

Norwich 37,217 87.6%

Canterbury 55,406 87.6%

Elmbridge 46,534 87.6%

Windsor and Maidenhead 51,115 87.5%

South Tyneside 55,460 87.5%

East Staffordshire 41,570 87.5%

Guildford 44,803 87.5%

Tonbridge and Malling 44,873 87.4%

North Norfolk 51,164 87.4%

Worthing 41,600 87.4%

Reigate and Banstead 48,984 87.4%

Folkestone and Hythe 45,628 87.4%

York 65,958 87.3%

Great Yarmouth 39,046 87.3%

Portsmouth 57,539 87.3%

Wirral 121,014 87.3%

Central Bedfordshire 95,508 87.2%

Charnwood 58,918 87.2%

South Kesteven 55,698 87.2%

Derby 76,382 87.2%

Maldon 27,583 87.2%

Middlesbrough 42,610 87.1%

Barrow-in-Furness 25,233 87.1%

Bolton 90,070 87.1%

Hull, 74,575 87.1%

South Hams 39,439 87.0%

Rotherham 92,078 87.0%

Epsom and Ewell 26,297 87.0%

Cheshire East 149,343 86.9%

Allerdale 40,241 86.9%

Mid Devon 32,332 86.9%

Wokingham 55,313 86.9%

Herefordshire, 77,907 86.8%

Rother 45,418 86.8%

Gravesham 33,796 86.8%

Boston 24,510 86.8%

Wealden 68,049 86.8%

Thanet 54,063 86.8%

Bury 62,465 86.7%

Wakefield 118,707 86.6%

Coventry 90,254 86.6%

Ribble Valley 24,767 86.5%

Stoke-on-Trent 78,551 86.4%

Stevenage 26,442 86.4%

Sevenoaks 43,745 86.3%

Watford 24,866 86.3%

Broxbourne 31,238 86.3%

Welwyn Hatfield 34,332 86.2%

Eastbourne 39,950 86.1%

Kettering 33,254 86.1%

Buckinghamshire 182,323 86.1%

Hinckley and Bosworth 41,923 86.0%

Crawley 30,349 85.9%

Nuneaton and Bedworth 43,699 85.9%

Rochford 33,248 85.9%

Test Valley 46,379 85.9%

Mid Sussex 52,785 85.8%

Castle Point 35,607 85.8%

Lewes 41,780 85.8%

Colchester 57,882 85.7%

East Northamptonshire 34,303 85.7%

Eastleigh 45,124 85.7%

Spelthorne 32,926 85.7%

Brentwood 26,976 85.6%

Dover 45,829 85.6%

Dudley 109,490 85.4%

South Lakeland 46,607 85.4%

Northampton 63,665 85.4%

Winchester 44,162 85.4%

Woking 31,263 85.4%

Preston 39,294 85.3%

Chelmsford 58,522 85.3%

Barnsley 85,110 85.3%

Kirklees 137,562 85.3%

Oadby and Wigston 19,975 85.2%

Wigan 110,678 85.2%

Wellingborough 26,727 85.2%

Richmond upon Thames 59,002 85.2%

Ashford 43,673 85.2%

Warrington 70,555 85.2%

Darlington 37,356 85.2%

Walsall 86,435 85.2%

Milton Keynes 73,044 85.1%

North West Leicestershire 36,181 85.0%

Sefton 106,344 84.8%

Bromley 103,173 84.8%

South Holland 36,328 84.8%

Harrow 71,881 84.8%

Halton 42,229 84.8%

Dacorum 48,556 84.8%

North Tyneside 72,237 84.7%

Plymouth 82,042 84.6%

Hartlepool 31,928 84.6%

Trafford 73,510 84.6%

Merton 51,936 84.4%

Northumberland 130,043 84.4%

Doncaster 103,557 84.4%

Hillingdon 78,314 84.4%

Stockton-on-Tees 64,362 84.3%

Calderdale 70,502 84.3%

Knowsley 48,530 84.3%

Kingston upon Thames 45,894 84.3%

Hounslow 65,899 84.2%

Salford 66,777 84.2%

Maidstone 56,170 84.2%

Redcar and Cleveland 50,801 84.1%

Sheffield 162,039 84.1%

Tunbridge Wells 39,635 84.0%

Dartford 29,835 84.0%

Basildon 56,553 84.0%

Basingstoke and Deane 55,696 83.7%

Cheshire West and Chester 121,904 83.5%

Bexley 72,930 83.3%

Epping Forest 44,066 83.3%

Gateshead 66,513 83.1%

Bradford 144,731 83.1%

Sandwell 88,627 83.1%

Medway 80,555 83.0%

Sutton 57,714 83.0%

Redditch 26,328 83.0%

Tameside 70,677 82.9%

Wolverhampton 75,120 82.9%

Braintree 51,805 82.8%

Peterborough 53,422 82.8%

Carlisle 38,974 82.6%

Leicester 79,672 82.5%

Swale 48,506 82.5%

Harlow 24,125 82.3%

Reading 37,693 82.1%

Bracknell Forest 34,541 82.1%

Wandsworth 62,401 82.0%

Southampton 58,962 81.9%

Blackburn with Darwen 39,603 81.8%

Barnet 101,709 81.8%

Liverpool 129,578 81.8%

Enfield 84,247 81.5%

Rochdale 63,491 81.3%

Oldham 65,489 81.2%

Birmingham 261,855 81.1%

North East Lincolnshire 52,939 80.9%

Forest of Dean 33,349 80.9%

Havering 76,157 80.5%

Rossendale 22,765 80.4%

Southend-on-Sea 56,655 80.0%

Corby 19,133 79.6%

Nottingham 68,846 79.6%

Hastings 30,456 79.5%

Manchester 98,784 79.5%

Newcastle upon Tyne 72,389 79.1%

Brighton and Hove 70,016 79.1%

Ealing 81,552 78.5%

Pendle 26,941 78.1%

Burnley 26,444 78.1%

Luton 47,338 78.0%

Copeland 24,429 78.0%

Hyndburn 23,713 77.9%

Greenwich 58,380 77.6%

Thurrock 42,002 77.3%

Richmondshire 17,642 77.2%

Slough 29,359 77.1%

Eden 20,971 76.6%

Lambeth 57,538 75.9%

Barking and Dagenham 38,089 75.0%

Redbridge 66,321 75.0%

Brent 71,567 73.5%

Croydon 92,561 73.5%

Haringey 52,897 73.5%

Southwark 56,378 73.1%

Islington 39,106 71.9%

Hammersmith and Fulham 35,502 71.8%

Lewisham 55,964 71.5%

Waltham Forest 52,614 71.5%

Hackney 40,411 68.9%

Newham 50,688 67.5%

Kensington and Chelsea 35,522 65.8%

Camden 45,971 63.9%

Tower Hamlets 35,361 62.2%

City of London 2,130 60.6%

Westminster 44,211 59.3%