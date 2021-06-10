Royal Mail to increase electric vehicles in its fleet

Royal Mail has announced a 10-fold increase in the number of electric vehicles in its fleet across the UK.

The postal group said it plans to introduce around 3,000 additional low-emission vans as part of its aim to reduce its operational emissions further.

The company will install charging points to all the delivery offices set to receive the vehicles, initially focusing on ultra-low emission zones and green cities.

Royal Mail said electric vehicles increasingly make more economic sense for the company than diesel vehicles in the long term.

Chief executive Simon Thompson said: “Due to our feet on the street delivery model, we are the clear leader in low emissions per parcel in the UK.

“Electrification of our vehicle fleet will strengthen our advantage.

“We look forward to working with vehicle manufacturers and government to increase supply so we can accelerate our transition to electric vehicles in the UK.

“It matters to our customers, and it matters to us.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I am sure customers will be delighted to know that that while their local postie’s van may be red on the outside, it’s greener than ever at heart.

“The UK is leading the world in tackling climate change, and action like this from UK businesses will be crucial as we look to build back greener from the pandemic.”

The company has previously announced the launch of 29 low emission gas-powered trucks, and its first ever delivery office, in Bristol, to feature an all-electric fleet of collection and delivery vehicles.