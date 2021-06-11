Marcus Rashford pays tribute to ‘superstar’ football YouTuber who died aged 17

Football star Marcus Rashford has led tributes to a Manchester United superfan who died aged 17 following a seven-hour operation.

Alex Dragomir, who vlogged reaction to football matches on his YouTube channel and later used his platform to talk about his time in hospital, died on Friday, his sister said.

Posting on his Twitter account, @KipstaUnited, she wrote: “As you all might already know my brother passed away today.

Helllo , as you all might already know my brother passed away today 💔🙏🏻he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore ,he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel 👼 he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex 😪👼💔x pic.twitter.com/BRfbZIQfra — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) June 11, 2021

“He had a very hard operation which lasted seven hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore, he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel, he was my rock my everything. RIP Alex.

“Thank you so much to those who supported Alex through his hospital journey- you have all been so amazing! You all kept him going, gave him the energy to carry on!”

She said all the messages of support “kept his head up”.

My guy. I hope this book brought you at least a little enjoyment at the end. What an absolute superstar, fought until the very end. I was always thankful of your support 💔 @KipstaUnited https://t.co/YnSUwJ9KoE — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2021

Among those to offer condolences was England star Rashford. A week before he died, Alex shared a picture of himself in hospital reading Rashford’s new book.

Rashford tweeted: “My guy. I hope this book brought you at least a little enjoyment at the end. What an absolute superstar, fought until the very end. I was always thankful of your support.”

Alex began his platform to share his reaction to Manchester United matches and later switched to posting videos about his time in hospital.

Just hours before his family announced his death, Alex tweeted: “Going in for a life-saving procedure if it don’t work then it’s been a great time people, thank you for all you’ve done for me.”

.@CockshutHillSch It is with great sadness, the news of ex student Alex Dragomir @KipstaUnited passing away today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult and sad time. ❤️ R.I.P Alex — Cockshut Hill School (@CockshutHillSch) June 11, 2021

His former school, Cockshut Hill School, in Birmingham, added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult and sad time.”

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Alex, with “RIP Alex” trending on Friday morning.