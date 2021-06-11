Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 7, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 281 (89%) have seen a rise in rates, 28 (9%) have seen a fall and six are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 1,000 new cases in the seven days to June 7 – the equivalent of 668.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 441.6 in the seven days to May 31.

Ribble Valley in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 159.3 to 389.2, with 237 new cases.

Rossendale – also in Lancashire – has the third highest, up from 296.6 to 372.1, with 266 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ribble Valley (up from 159.3 to 389.2)

Blackburn with Darwen (441.6 to 668.0)

South Ribble (133.6 to 327.7)

Burnley (152.9 to 343.0)

Pendle (90.1 to 248.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 31.

Blackburn with Darwen, 668.0, (1000), 441.6, (661)

Ribble Valley, 389.2, (237), 159.3, (97)

Rossendale, 372.1, (266), 296.6, (212)

Hyndburn, 365.2, (296), 211.0, (171)

Burnley, 343.0, (305), 152.9, (136)

South Ribble, 327.7, (363), 133.6, (148)

Bolton, 314.7, (905), 367.2, (1056)

Salford, 295.6, (765), 139.1, (360)

Manchester, 269.1, (1488), 145.2, (803)

Pendle, 248.6, (229), 90.1, (83)

Preston, 241.0, (345), 146.0, (209)

Stockport, 234.5, (688), 106.0, (311)

Bury, 228.8, (437), 147.7, (282)

Chorley, 210.6, (249), 106.6, (126)

Wigan, 201.4, (662), 87.6, (288)

Rochdale, 185.7, (413), 96.7, (215)

Trafford, 178.2, (423), 89.7, (213)

Bedford, 161.6, (280), 136.8, (237)

Blackpool, 158.5, (221), 47.3, (66)

Oldham, 137.5, (326), 73.0, (173)

Tameside, 132.5, (300), 68.4, (155)

Cheshire East, 131.2, (504), 65.6, (252)

Leicester, 120.5, (427), 87.0, (308)

Bradford, 119.5, (645), 57.1, (308)

Kirklees, 114.6, (504), 118.0, (519)

Cheshire West and Chester, 113.7, (390), 43.1, (148)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 110.7, (109), 42.7, (42)

Luton, 108.4, (231), 78.4, (167)

Fylde, 106.5, (86), 73.0, (59)

Lambeth, 102.1, (333), 56.4, (184)

Bracknell Forest, 102.0, (125), 75.1, (92)

Reigate and Banstead, 100.8, (150), 71.3, (106)

Leeds, 100.4, (796), 52.7, (418)

Warrington, 97.1, (204), 26.2, (55)

Wokingham, 95.3, (163), 64.3, (110)

Calderdale, 94.1, (199), 53.0, (112)

Wandsworth, 93.7, (309), 33.4, (110)

Reading, 87.2, (141), 92.7, (150)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 86.2, (261), 46.2, (140)

Spelthorne, 85.1, (85), 35.1, (35)

Slough, 84.9, (127), 66.9, (100)

Southwark, 83.1, (265), 34.5, (110)

Kensington and Chelsea, 79.4, (124), 33.9, (53)

Wakefield, 79.2, (276), 46.8, (163)

North Tyneside, 78.4, (163), 71.7, (149)

Westminster, 78.1, (204), 34.8, (91)

Tower Hamlets, 77.6, (252), 28.6, (93)

Charnwood, 77.5, (144), 59.7, (111)

Gloucester, 77.4, (100), 32.5, (42)

Wyre, 76.7, (86), 28.5, (32)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 75.6, (140), 29.7, (55)

Birmingham, 75.1, (858), 46.6, (532)

Selby, 72.8, (66), 19.9, (18)

Woking, 72.4, (73), 28.8, (29)

Hackney and City of London, 69.8, (203), 24.1, (70)

Liverpool, 69.3, (345), 21.7, (108)

Sefton, 69.1, (191), 21.0, (58)

High Peak, 69.1, (64), 54.0, (50)

Lancaster, 68.5, (100), 32.9, (48)

Oadby and Wigston, 68.4, (39), 17.5, (10)

Croydon, 68.0, (263), 50.2, (194)

Oxford, 67.6, (103), 33.5, (51)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 67.0, (87), 33.9, (44)

Central Bedfordshire, 66.5, (192), 44.7, (129)

Epsom and Ewell, 65.7, (53), 47.1, (38)

South Oxfordshire, 65.5, (93), 43.6, (62)

Blaby, 65.0, (66), 58.1, (59)

Elmbridge, 64.3, (88), 24.1, (33)

Northumberland, 64.2, (207), 14.9, (48)

Merton, 63.9, (132), 40.7, (84)

South Tyneside, 63.6, (96), 27.2, (41)

Ealing, 62.9, (215), 50.3, (172)

Hillingdon, 62.9, (193), 46.6, (143)

Nottingham, 62.8, (209), 27.0, (90)

Islington, 62.7, (152), 26.8, (65)

Camden, 61.8, (167), 20.4, (55)

Gateshead, 61.4, (124), 35.1, (71)

Haringey, 61.0, (164), 28.3, (76)

Kingston upon Thames, 60.8, (108), 77.7, (138)

Cheltenham, 60.2, (70), 12.9, (15)

Barnsley, 59.5, (147), 30.4, (75)

Milton Keynes, 59.4, (160), 36.4, (98)

Tewkesbury, 58.9, (56), 17.9, (17)

Brent, 58.8, (194), 41.2, (136)

Wirral, 58.3, (189), 31.2, (101)

Waltham Forest, 58.1, (161), 26.7, (74)

Three Rivers, 56.8, (53), 51.4, (48)

Walsall, 56.4, (161), 39.2, (112)

North East Lincolnshire, 55.8, (89), 11.9, (19)

Bristol, 55.7, (258), 26.8, (124)

Mid Sussex, 55.0, (83), 22.5, (34)

Wycombe, 54.4, (95), 30.3, (53)

West Lancashire, 54.2, (62), 19.2, (22)

South Northamptonshire, 52.9, (50), 24.3, (23)

Watford, 52.8, (51), 77.7, (75)

Redditch, 52.8, (45), 39.9, (34)

Hounslow, 52.7, (143), 53.0, (144)

Surrey Heath, 51.5, (46), 40.3, (36)

South Bucks, 51.4, (36), 20.0, (14)

Rushcliffe, 51.2, (61), 10.1, (12)

Knowsley, 50.4, (76), 22.5, (34)

Lewisham, 50.4, (154), 30.1, (92)

St. Helens, 49.8, (90), 23.8, (43)

Dartford, 49.7, (56), 38.2, (43)

Greenwich, 49.7, (143), 39.6, (114)

Telford and Wrekin, 49.5, (89), 30.0, (54)

Bromley, 49.3, (164), 37.9, (126)

Sunderland, 49.3, (137), 15.8, (44)

Vale of White Horse, 49.3, (67), 34.6, (47)

Aylesbury Vale, 49.1, (98), 32.1, (64)

Daventry, 48.9, (42), 10.5, (9)

Rushmoor, 48.6, (46), 51.8, (49)

Halton, 47.9, (62), 8.5, (11)

Hart, 47.4, (46), 33.0, (32)

Rugby, 45.9, (50), 16.5, (18)

Solihull, 45.8, (99), 29.6, (64)

Canterbury, 45.3, (75), 23.0, (38)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 45.1, (51), 28.3, (32)

Sandwell, 43.8, (144), 22.8, (75)

Northampton, 43.6, (98), 8.9, (20)

Sutton, 43.6, (90), 34.4, (71)

Richmond upon Thames, 43.4, (86), 34.3, (68)

Newham, 42.2, (149), 26.3, (93)

Tamworth, 41.7, (32), 13.0, (10)

Harrogate, 41.7, (67), 21.1, (34)

West Oxfordshire, 41.6, (46), 17.2, (19)

Eden, 41.3, (22), 7.5, (4)

Medway, 41.3, (115), 25.8, (72)

Gravesham, 41.1, (44), 15.0, (16)

Wolverhampton, 40.2, (106), 12.9, (34)

Maldon, 40.0, (26), 10.8, (7)

Gedling, 39.9, (47), 21.2, (25)

County Durham, 39.6, (210), 12.5, (66)

Cherwell, 39.2, (59), 10.6, (16)

Doncaster, 39.1, (122), 20.2, (63)

Mole Valley, 39.0, (34), 25.2, (22)

York, 38.9, (82), 26.1, (55)

East Hertfordshire, 38.7, (58), 20.0, (30)

Tandridge, 38.6, (34), 22.7, (20)

Welwyn Hatfield, 38.2, (47), 17.1, (21)

Coventry, 37.7, (140), 12.4, (46)

Craven, 36.8, (21), 17.5, (10)

Chiltern, 36.5, (35), 17.7, (17)

Brighton and Hove, 36.4, (106), 23.0, (67)

Sevenoaks, 36.4, (44), 25.7, (31)

Harborough, 36.2, (34), 26.7, (25)

Dacorum, 36.2, (56), 15.5, (24)

Newark and Sherwood, 35.9, (44), 22.1, (27)

Horsham, 35.5, (51), 13.2, (19)

Melton, 35.2, (18), 31.2, (16)

Wellingborough, 35.1, (28), 32.6, (26)

Guildford, 34.9, (52), 12.8, (19)

Sheffield, 34.4, (201), 24.3, (142)

Dudley, 33.9, (109), 25.5, (82)

Hull, 33.9, (88), 18.1, (47)

East Northamptonshire, 33.9, (32), 31.7, (30)

Redbridge, 33.7, (103), 22.0, (67)

Herefordshire, 33.7, (65), 8.3, (16)

North Warwickshire, 33.7, (22), 13.8, (9)

Barnet, 33.1, (131), 17.2, (68)

South Gloucestershire, 33.0, (94), 9.5, (27)

Crawley, 32.9, (37), 17.8, (20)

Hambleton, 32.8, (30), 17.5, (16)

Harrow, 32.6, (82), 31.5, (79)

Southend-on-Sea, 32.2, (59), 13.7, (25)

Derbyshire Dales, 31.8, (23), 6.9, (5)

Middlesbrough, 31.2, (44), 25.5, (36)

North Hertfordshire, 30.7, (41), 16.5, (22)

South Holland, 30.5, (29), 31.6, (30)

Runnymede, 30.2, (27), 14.5, (13)

Stoke-on-Trent, 29.6, (76), 17.2, (44)

Enfield, 29.4, (98), 17.7, (59)

Test Valley, 29.3, (37), 23.8, (30)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 29.1, (115), 9.1, (36)

Bromsgrove, 29.0, (29), 10.0, (10)

St Albans, 29.0, (43), 14.8, (22)

Worthing, 28.9, (32), 25.3, (28)

East Hampshire, 27.8, (34), 9.8, (12)

Basingstoke and Deane, 27.7, (49), 14.7, (26)

Havering, 27.7, (72), 16.6, (43)

Forest of Dean, 27.7, (24), 19.6, (17)

North East Derbyshire, 27.6, (28), 5.9, (6)

Bexley, 27.4, (68), 19.7, (49)

Barking and Dagenham, 27.2, (58), 24.0, (51)

Rotherham, 26.8, (71), 26.4, (70)

Portsmouth, 26.5, (57), 26.5, (57)

Corby, 26.3, (19), 30.5, (22)

Broxtowe, 26.3, (30), 12.3, (14)

North Lincolnshire, 26.1, (45), 15.1, (26)

Richmondshire, 26.1, (14), 3.7, (2)

West Berkshire, 25.9, (41), 26.5, (42)

South Staffordshire, 25.8, (29), 9.8, (11)

Cambridge, 25.6, (32), 15.2, (19)

Allerdale, 25.6, (25), 8.2, (8)

North Somerset, 25.1, (54), 8.4, (18)

Stroud, 25.0, (30), 6.7, (8)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 24.9, (85), 19.3, (66)

Peterborough, 24.7, (50), 14.3, (29)

Wyre Forest, 24.7, (25), 17.8, (18)

Cotswold, 24.5, (22), 8.9, (8)

South Derbyshire, 24.2, (26), 3.7, (4)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 23.9, (31), 15.5, (20)

Bath and North East Somerset, 23.8, (46), 10.3, (20)

Exeter, 23.6, (31), 12.2, (16)

Copeland, 23.5, (16), 11.7, (8)

Swindon, 23.4, (52), 15.3, (34)

Stockton-on-Tees, 23.3, (46), 16.7, (33)

Plymouth, 23.3, (61), 11.8, (31)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 23.1, (35), 14.5, (22)

West Lindsey, 23.0, (22), 15.7, (15)

Hertsmere, 22.9, (24), 21.9, (23)

Epping Forest, 22.8, (30), 6.8, (9)

East Lindsey, 22.6, (32), 9.9, (14)

Erewash, 22.5, (26), 5.2, (6)

Huntingdonshire, 22.5, (40), 18.0, (32)

Warwick, 22.3, (32), 10.4, (15)

Brentwood, 22.1, (17), 19.5, (15)

Lichfield, 22.0, (23), 19.1, (20)

Tunbridge Wells, 21.9, (26), 5.9, (7)

Ashfield, 21.9, (28), 13.3, (17)

Wiltshire, 21.8, (109), 9.8, (49)

Broxbourne, 21.6, (21), 12.3, (12)

Stratford-on-Avon, 21.5, (28), 10.8, (14)

Boston, 21.4, (15), 24.2, (17)

Barrow-in-Furness, 20.9, (14), 8.9, (6)

Uttlesford, 20.8, (19), 11.0, (10)

Thurrock, 20.6, (36), 14.9, (26)

Fenland, 20.6, (21), 10.8, (11)

Colchester, 20.5, (40), 8.2, (16)

Stevenage, 20.5, (18), 28.5, (25)

Folkestone and Hythe, 20.4, (23), 12.4, (14)

Sedgemoor, 20.3, (25), 3.2, (4)

North West Leicestershire, 20.3, (21), 26.1, (27)

Castle Point, 19.9, (18), 6.6, (6)

South Cambridgeshire, 19.5, (31), 8.2, (13)

Breckland, 19.3, (27), 22.1, (31)

Winchester, 19.2, (24), 12.0, (15)

Maidstone, 19.2, (33), 11.6, (20)

Chelmsford, 19.1, (34), 6.7, (12)

Tonbridge and Malling, 18.9, (25), 8.3, (11)

Gosport, 18.9, (16), 5.9, (5)

Cannock Chase, 18.9, (19), 11.9, (12)

Bassetlaw, 18.7, (22), 10.2, (12)

East Staffordshire, 18.4, (22), 22.5, (27)

Mid Devon, 18.2, (15), 6.1, (5)

Eastleigh, 18.0, (24), 6.0, (8)

Dover, 17.8, (21), 9.3, (11)

South Kesteven, 17.6, (25), 10.5, (15)

Shropshire, 17.3, (56), 8.4, (27)

Lincoln, 17.1, (17), 11.1, (11)

North Kesteven, 17.1, (20), 6.0, (7)

Worcester, 16.8, (17), 36.6, (37)

Redcar and Cleveland, 16.8, (23), 9.5, (13)

Derby, 16.7, (43), 11.7, (30)

Dorset, 16.6, (63), 5.0, (19)

Chichester, 16.5, (20), 9.1, (11)

Ashford, 16.1, (21), 10.8, (14)

Broadland, 16.1, (21), 13.8, (18)

Hartlepool, 16.0, (15), 7.5, (7)

Norwich, 15.7, (22), 7.1, (10)

South Norfolk, 15.6, (22), 4.3, (6)

East Cambridgeshire, 15.6, (14), 2.2, (2)

South Lakeland, 15.2, (16), 5.7, (6)

Braintree, 15.1, (23), 6.6, (10)

Arun, 14.9, (24), 10.6, (17)

Rochford, 14.9, (13), 8.0, (7)

Carlisle, 14.7, (16), 4.6, (5)

Southampton, 14.7, (37), 12.7, (32)

Lewes, 14.5, (15), 8.7, (9)

Havant, 14.3, (18), 11.1, (14)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 12.4, (8)

Kettering, 13.8, (14), 7.9, (8)

Mid Suffolk, 13.5, (14), 13.5, (14)

Tendring, 13.0, (19), 3.4, (5)

Scarborough, 12.9, (14), 22.1, (24)

New Forest, 12.8, (23), 3.3, (6)

Ryedale, 12.6, (7), 0.0, (0)

Harlow, 12.6, (11), 10.3, (9)

West Devon, 12.5, (7), 5.4, (3)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 12.4, (71), 3.3, (19)

Stafford, 12.4, (17), 8.0, (11)

Fareham, 12.0, (14), 14.6, (17)

Basildon, 11.8, (22), 11.2, (21)

West Suffolk, 11.7, (21), 5.0, (9)

East Suffolk, 11.6, (29), 5.2, (13)

South Hams, 11.5, (10), 8.0, (7)

Darlington, 11.2, (12), 4.7, (5)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 11.2, (17), 8.6, (13)

Chesterfield, 10.5, (11), 10.5, (11)

Teignbridge, 10.4, (14), 6.7, (9)

North Devon, 10.3, (10), 6.2, (6)

Amber Valley, 10.1, (13), 4.7, (6)

Rutland, 10.0, (4), 20.0, (8)

Wealden, 9.9, (16), 5.6, (9)

Thanet, 9.9, (14), 5.6, (8)

North Norfolk, 9.5, (10), 9.5, (10)

Waverley, 9.5, (12), 9.5, (12)

Rother, 9.4, (9), 9.4, (9)

Somerset West and Taunton, 9.0, (14), 2.6, (4)

Torbay, 8.8, (12), 11.7, (16)

Swale, 8.7, (13), 14.7, (22)

East Devon, 8.2, (12), 2.1, (3)

Eastbourne, 7.7, (8), 4.8, (5)

Hastings, 7.6, (7), 11.9, (11)

Bolsover, 7.4, (6), 3.7, (3)

Mansfield, 7.3, (8), 22.0, (24)

Ipswich, 7.3, (10), 3.7, (5)

South Somerset, 7.1, (12), 3.0, (5)

Isle of Wight, 7.1, (10), 13.4, (19)

Great Yarmouth, 7.0, (7), 10.1, (10)

Babergh, 6.5, (6), 5.4, (5)

Malvern Hills, 6.4, (5), 19.1, (15)

Wychavon, 5.4, (7), 9.3, (12)

Torridge, 4.4, (3), 10.3, (7)

Mendip, 4.3, (5), 2.6, (3)