Airports suffered 75% fall in passenger numbers due to coronavirus crisis

UK airports lost 223 million passengers last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.
Some 74 million passengers travelled through UK airports in 2020, analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data by the PA news agency revealed.
This is less than a quarter of the 297 million recorded during the previous 12 months.
The Airport Operators Association (AOA) said the statistics demonstrate the “devastating impact” of the virus on aviation.
