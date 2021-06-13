Cornwall announces bid for City of Culture 2025

Cornwall has announced its intention to bid for City of Culture 2025.

The official announcement comes at the end of the G7 Summit of world leaders, which has been taking place in Carbis Bay on Cornwall’s Atlantic coast.

During their stay, the leaders and their spouses visited local cultural spots such as the Eden Project and the Minack Theatre.

The bid has the backing of creative personalities and cultural organisations across Cornwall, including actor and writer Dawn French, national Tate director Maria Balshaw and Falmouth University.

People enjoy the sunshine on Gyllyngvase Beach near Falmouth (Aaron Chown/PA)

The competition to find the City of Culture 2025 was launched by UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden two weeks ago.

The winner of the contest, held every four years, will take the title from Coventry.

For the first time, groups of towns will be able to join together and apply for the title to be awarded to their area, which means Cornwall is eligible to bid.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) was forced to apologise on Sunday after Mr Dowden incorrectly claimed the Minack Theatre near Lands End had benefited from Government coronavirus funding.

The theatre, which is in Porthcurno, is positioned on top of a cliff looking out to sea and was visited by summit leaders’ spouses including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie and US President Joe Biden’s wife Jill.

The Sea Show performance at the Minack Theatre (David Davies/PA)

Before the main summit event, the Queen hosted an open-air reception for leaders at the Eden Project and was joined by the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden, were pictured chatting to the royals at the eco-visitor attraction.

On Saturday night, local sea shanty group Du Hag Owr entertained the leaders at their evening event.

Actor and comedian Dawn French, who lives in Cornwall and is Chancellor of Falmouth University, said: “I’m delighted that Cornwall is bidding to be City of Culture 2025.

“Cornwall is a place of huge creativity and culture and while it might seem strange that a rural area is bidding for City of Culture, it is usual for Cornwall to be challenging perceptions and rewriting the rules.”

Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “I fully support Cornwall’s bid to become City of Culture and in doing so, showcase the rich and diverse cultural and creative seam that runs through all of our communities.

“Our unique identity as a place stems from our culture.

“From our talented writers and musicians, our exceptional artists, film and theatre makers, this bid will allow us to shine a spotlight on them all and create a lasting cultural legacy.”