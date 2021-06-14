Euro 2020 matchday four: Patrik Schick brace sees off Scots as Sweden hold Spain

Patrik Schick scored twice – including a sensational effort from just over the halfway line – as Scotland’s return to major tournament football ended in a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.

Schick netted three minutes before the interval in the Scots’ Euro 2020 Group D opener at Hampden Park before catching goalkeeper David Marshall well off his line seven minutes into the second half.

After the pre-tournament hype, it was a dispiriting anti-climax for the Scots, who are playing in their first finals for 23 years.

💙 While it wasn't the result we were looking for today, thank you for your truly incredible support – whether you were in Hampden or watching on from elsewhere.#EURO2020 | #SCO pic.twitter.com/7uCXThBN0i — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 14, 2021

Group E began with a couple of surprising results as Spain were held to a goalless draw by Sweden in Seville and Slovakia stunned Poland 2-1 in St Petersburg.

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar hit Slovakia’s winner after 69 minutes soon after Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off for a second bookable offence. Poland had equalised through Karol Linetty after a Wojciech Szczesny own goal.

Tweet of the day

Scotland captain Andy Robertson succinctly summed up his feelings after defeat to the Czech Republic in Glasgow.

Szczesny woe

Wojciech Szczesny has had little luck at the Euros in his career (Evgenya Novozhenina/Pool via AP)

Szczesny’s own goal, the ball rebounding into his net off his arm after Robert Mark’s deflected shot came back off the post, maintained an unfortunate sequence for the Juventus goalkeeper in the opening match of European Championship. He was sent off in 2012 and left the field injured in 2016.

Quote of the day

Spain frustration

Spain’s Alvaro Morata missed good chances in each half (Pierre Philippe Marcou/AP)

Alvaro Morata was left cursing his luck after spurning two gilt-edged chances in Spain’s laboured draw against Sweden. Marcus Berg wasted Sweden’s best opportunity.

Stat attack

🇨🇿 Patrik Schick has now scored 7 goals in his last 11 games for Czech Republic 🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/HQScS1ZeC8 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Scotland are not the only side to suffer at the feet of Patrik Schick.

Up next

June 15:

Hungary v Portugal (Group F, Budapest, 1700)

France v Germany (Group F, Munich, 2000)