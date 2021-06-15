Tuesday, June 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Atlanta Hawks battle back to level series against Philadelphia 76ers

By Press Association
June 15 2021, 7.35am
Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young helped his side fight back against Philadelphia (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young helped his side fight back against Philadelphia (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The Philadelphia 76ers let an 18-point lead slip as the Atlanta Hawks levelled their Eastern Conference semi-final series 2-2 with a 103-100 win.

The Sixers started strong and held a 60-42 lead with 1:43 left in the first half, but Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young kept chipping away at the State Farm Arena.

Young landed a jump shot with 1:17 left to play to put the Hawks up 99-98 and finished with a 25-point haul, while Bogdanovic added 22.

Sixers star Joel Embiid missed a layup with nine seconds to play and only made four out of 20 field goal attempts.

The series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers is also tied at 2-2 after a 118-104 win for the Californians at the Staples Center.

The Clippers outscored the Jazz 30-13 in the first quarter, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both scoring 31 points each in the win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier