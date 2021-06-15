Christian Eriksen says he’s ‘fine – under circumstances’ after cardiac arrest

A smiling Christian Eriksen has insisted he is “fine – under the circumstances” as doctors work to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder continues to undergo tests in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Saturday’s game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

However, he took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post a photograph of himself making a thumbs-up gesture.

The image was accompanied by a message to his 3.2million followers which read: “Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian.”

Eriksen fell to the ground during the first half of the Group B game as he prepared to receive a throw-in.

The Inter Milan star was immediately attended by concerned team-mates and quickly by medics who, as stunned spectators in the stadium and millions more television viewers around the continent look on in horror, worked to resuscitate him.

After extended treatment, Eriksen was taken to hospital having regained consciousness, but team doctor Morten Boesen later confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest and “was gone”.

🇩🇰❤️ Danish fans wish Christian Eriksen a speedy recovery at the football village in Copenhagen. Respect.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/JI7JNE2Urx — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

With the agreement of both sets of players, the match was played to a finish with the Finns eventually winning 1-0, although several members of the Danish camp have since questioned the decision to resume.

Denmark are due to return to action at the same venue on Thursday evening, when they face Belgium.